Wegmans Food Markets Now Accepts EBT SNAP Payments for Same-Day Delivery and Pickup via Instacart

East Coast EBT SNAP customers will now be able to use their benefits online at Wegmans across New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia and North Carolina

SAN FRANCISCO and ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, a leading retail enablement company in North America, and Wegmans Food Markets today announced the that they will accept Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments across its 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia and North Carolina. EBT SNAP will be available for purchases made at Wegmans via the Instacart website and mobile app.

With this launch, Wegmans – known for being an industry-leading, family grocer – is making same-day delivery and pickup available to more customers. Wegmans and Instacart partnered to gain approval from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) to accept EBT SNAP payments.

The launch follows Instacart and Wegmans' initial same-day delivery partnership that began in 2017. With the addition of Wegmans, Instacart now powers EBT SNAP payments for more than 60 retailers across 39 states and Washington, DC, spanning more than 7,000 stores nationwide.

"The introduction of EBT SNAP payments for online orders increases accessibility to our wide selection of groceries, including fresh, wholesome, and packaged foods, throughout our communities. This is incredibly important for our customers and our company, as we strive to help people live healthier, better lives through food," said Erica Tickle, Vice President of E-commerce at Wegmans. "Offering EBT SNAP payments through the Instacart website and mobile app is a great first step, and we look forward to expanding this capability to Wegmans.com and our mobile app later this year."

"At Instacart, our mission is to provide people greater access to fresh food. Today, we're proud to expand our partnership with Wegmans and provide East Coast families a more convenient, accessible way to access nutritious food and pantry staples," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. "Online grocery shouldn't just be a luxury, and to get there, we need to ensure delivery and pickup are affordable for everyone. We're thrilled to provide households that rely on EBT SNAP benefits with more access to Wegmans' quality produce and expansive selection across the East Coast."

"Wegmans is a historic Rochester institution and has always played an invaluable role in providing groceries for families throughout the Finger Lakes and Western NY," said Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember (D-Brighton/Irondequoit/Rochester). "Today, that work continues as Wegmans partners with Instacart to accept SNAP/EBT benefits online. This will prove critical in expanding access to fresh, affordable food across the region. I applaud Wegmans for pursuing this partnership, and look forward to the program's growth."

"The Instacart and Wegmans partnership is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for New Yorkers who rely on EBT SNAP to gain affordable, convenient access to their favorite grocery store," said New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D-Rochester/Chili/Henrietta). "I am proud of what this partnership will bring to my district and our community, especially for those who are unable to leave their homes or lack transportation."

Instacart pioneered the retailer onboarding process with the USDA FNS, and remains the only platform that accelerates retailers' abilities to certify for EBT SNAP online acceptance. More than half of all federally-approved retailers accept EBT SNAP online through the Instacart platform, serving more than 25 million people experiencing food insecurity across the U.S.

Where available, EBT SNAP participants are able to shop from Wegmans via the Instacart website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a Wegmans store, and begin shopping and selecting items from the retailer's EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as 30 minutes or scheduled several days in advance. For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap . To place an order from Wegmans for same-day delivery and pickup, visit www.instacart.com/wegmans .

Instacart and Wegmans first partnered in 2017 and today offer delivery and pickup from all Wegmans stores. Instacart offers the ability to accept EBT SNAP as part of Instacart Platform, a suite of enterprise-grade solutions that help enhance and digitize retail experiences. Instacart Platform enables grocers to leverage Instacart technologies to power their digital properties and retail operations to improve the consumer experience from end-to-end. For more information about Instacart Platform, visit www.instacart.com/company/platform .

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading retail enablement platform that works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. Today, Instacart partners with more than 750 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Millions of busy people and families turn to Instacart to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers pick, pack and deliver orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store, ads and insights for retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Hundreds of retailers partner with Instacart to power their e-commerce experiences across the Instacart App and their own white-label sites and solutions. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 106-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 25 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2022. The company also ranked #1 on PEOPLE's 2021 'Companies That Care' list.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wegmans-food-markets-now-accepts-ebt-snap-payments-for-same-day-delivery-and-pickup-via-instacart-301524432.html

SOURCE Instacart