Wego Partners with German National Tourist Board to Strengthen Tourism Demand from SEA and Provide Travelers with the Best Travel Experience

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego , one of the leading online travel marketplaces in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), collaborates with German National Tourist Board to further strengthen travel demand from Malaysia as the country starts welcoming tourists from low risk destinations.

Germany brings travelers the best of everything; there is something for every traveler to enjoy. Through this collaboration, both parties will show the finest spots of Germany to travelers in Malaysia to generate more awareness about the history of the country as well as the best things to do in this marvelous destination.

For the 10th year running, the German National Tourist Board reported record highs of tourism growth, with 89.9 million overnight stays by foreign visitors to Germany between January to December 2019 – an increase of 2.6 per cent from 2018 figures.

In 2019 Germany registered 1.78 million overnight stays by Southeast Asian travelers which is a 2.4 per cent increase from 2018. Travelers from Malaysia recorded 95,000 trips to Germany in 2019, a 5 per cent increase from 2018 numbers.

Craig Hewett, Co-Founder, Wego, said: "We're thrilled to partner with German National Tourist Board to promote this exceptional European destination, which is home to incredible sights, and support its tourism rebound. The safety standards and precautionary measures followed by Germany give confidence to people to travel again as they show how the destination and its attractions are adhering to international guidelines and focusing on the safety of travelers."

Whether nature lovers, adventurous, or people looking for a relaxing retreat, Germany has it all covered. The country is home to more than 100 national parks and nature reserves together with wonderful beaches, stunning islands in the north, serene mountains, and waterfalls as well as the famous 'Black Forest' in the south.

If you are a foodie and love to try new cuisines, then Germany is the best destination. Not only the country caters to foodies with an array of cuisines and options, but it also provides halal food in most of its restaurants and hotels. With the growing volume of Muslim tourists flying, the demand for halal market became greater.

Germany is a shopper's paradise. You will get an exceptional shopping experience and unbeatable offers from bargain finds to haute couture, cutting edge to international brands as well as the traditional and authentic styles.

The country is a great destination all year round with its long, sunny days, food and festivals, rugged natural landscapes, mountains coated with snow, and the blossoming trees. Berlin, Munich, Dresden, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt are filled with markets, museums, and outdoor entertainments throughout the summer and a must see for everyone.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travellers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airline, hotel and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200904/2908689-1

SOURCE Wego