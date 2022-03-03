|
Weibo Q4 Profit Climbs; Adj. EPS, Revenues Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Weibo Corp. (WB), a Chinese social media company, on Thursday reported that fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $115.7 million or $0.50 per share, higher than last year's $29.0 million or $0.13 per share.
Adjusted net income attributable was $195.5 million or $0.83 per share, compared to $212.7 million or $0.92 per share a year ago.
On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net revenues were $616.3 million, an increase of 20 percent from $513.4 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 16 percent year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenues of $607.75 million for the quarter.
Monthly active users or MAUs were 573 million in December 2021, a net addition of approximately 52 million users on year-over-year basis.
In pre-market activity, Weibo shares were gaining around 3.6 percent to trade at $28.40.
