|
14.11.2019 10:30:00
Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"We are pleased with the sustained momentum in our user and engagement growth," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "Leveraging stronger network effect, ongoing product innovation and robust content ecosystem, Weibo continued to reinforce its leadership as a social media platform and further explore opportunities to deliver value to our community. On monetization, despite market competition and macro headwinds, we continued to tap into customers' social ad wallet with differentiated ad products and KOL's rising influence."
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Net revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $467.8 million, representing an increase of 6% on a constant currency basis [1].
- Advertising and marketing revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $412.5 million.
- Value-added service ("VAS") revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $55.3 million.
- Net income attributable to Weibo was $146.2 million, compared to $165.3 for the same period last year, and diluted net income per share was $0.64, compared to $0.73 for the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $176.1 million, compared to $171.8 for the same period last year, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.77, compared to $0.75 for the same period last year.
- Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 497 million in September 2019, a net addition of approximately 51 million users year-over-year. Mobile MAUs represented approximately 94% of MAUs.
- Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 216 million in September 2019, a net addition of approximately 21 million users year-over-year.
[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2019 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2018, or RMB 6.80=US$1.00.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
For the third quarter of 2019, Weibo's total net revenues were $467.8 million, an increase of 2% compared to $460.2 million for the same period last year.
Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $412.5million, an increase of 1% compared to $409.3 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from key accounts ("KAs") and small & medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") were $393.3 million, representing an increase of 3% compared to $380.7 million for the same period last year.
VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $55.3 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year compared to $50.9 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to the revenues derived from the live streaming business acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $295.2 million, compared to $298.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $277.5 million, compared to $272.2 million for the same period last year.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $172.5 million, compared to $162.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $190.2 million, compared to $188.0 million for the same period last year.
Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.3 million, compared to an income of $42.9 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to the recognition of a $41.9 million investment related fair value mark to market gain in the third quarter of 2018.
Income tax expenses for the third quarter were $31.4 million, compared to $37.9 million for the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2019 was $146.2 million, compared to $165.3 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.64, compared to $0.73 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2019 was $176.1 million, compared to $171.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.77, compared to $0.75 for the same period last year.
As of September 30, 2019, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.37 billion. For the third quarter of 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $164.8 million, capital expenditures totaled $4.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $6.3 million.
Annual General Meeting
On November 12, 2019, the Company held its annual general meeting of shareholders, where the shareholders re-elected each of Mr. Daniel Zhang and Mr. Pehong Chen as a director of Weibo.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase 0% year-over-year to 3% year over year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.
Conference Call
Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6AM – 7AM Eastern Time on November 14, 2019 (or 7PM – 8PM Beijing Time on November 14, 2019) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.
The conference call can be accessed as follows:
US Toll Free: +1 866-519-4004
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906-601
Mainland China: 400-620-8038
International: +65 6713-5090
Passcode for all regions: 3286074
A replay of the conference call will be available from 22:00 China Standard Time on November 14, 2019 to 20:59 China Standard Time on November 22, 2019. The dial-in number is +61 2-8199-0299. The passcode for the replay is 3286074.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.
The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.
Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."
About Weibo
Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.
Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Weibo Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898-3336
Email: ir@staff.weibo.com
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Net revenues:
Advertising and marketing
$ 412,489
$ 409,273
$ 370,660
$ 1,124,290
$ 1,082,164
Value-added service
55,264
50,898
61,176
174,476
154,479
Net revenues
467,753
460,171
431,836
1,298,766
1,236,643
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
73,471
70,016
81,972
238,260
194,708
Sales and marketing (1)
129,411
141,059
106,405
341,967
386,899
Product development(1)
69,036
66,222
70,368
209,257
187,358
General and administrative(1)
23,323
10,361
21,825
62,435
30,890
Goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment
-
10,554
-
-
10,554
Total costs and expenses
295,241
298,212
280,570
851,919
810,409
Income from operations
172,512
161,959
151,266
446,847
426,234
Non-operating income (loss):
Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and
644
31,683
(41,954)
(3,513)
28,649
Interest and other income , net
4,665
11,218
17,999
33,445
32,827
5,309
42,901
(23,955)
29,932
61,476
Income before income tax expenses
177,821
204,860
127,311
476,779
487,710
Income tax expenses
(31,362)
(37,882)
(26,073)
(78,508)
(81,327)
Net income
146,459
166,978
101,238
398,271
406,383
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
290
1,661
(1,758)
(1,336)
1,067
Net income attributable to Weibo
$ 146,169
$ 165,317
$ 102,996
$ 399,607
$ 405,316
Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 0.65
$ 0.74
$ 0.46
$ 1.77
$ 1.81
Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 0.64
$ 0.73
$ 0.46
$ 1.76
$ 1.79
Shares used in computing basic
net income per share attributable to Weibo
225,610
224,060
225,262
225,268
223,506
Shares used in computing diluted
net income per share attributable to Weibo
233,126
232,660
226,277
233,019
232,719
(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:
Cost of revenues
$ 1,533
$ 1,684
$ 1,118
$ 3,763
$ 4,140
Sales and marketing
2,899
3,243
2,129
7,067
8,042
Product development
7,828
7,829
6,618
20,504
18,944
General and administrative
4,637
2,598
4,269
12,592
7,490
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,776,634
$ 1,234,596
Short-term investments
593,272
591,269
Accounts receivable, net
476,484
369,093
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
314,589
168,821
Amount due from SINA(1)
350,966
105,319
Current assets subtotal
3,511,945
2,469,098
Property and equipment, net
43,135
45,623
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
46,117
50,449
Long-term investments
944,815
694,586
Other assets(2)
55,787
14,926
Total assets
$ 4,601,799
$ 3,274,682
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 131,969
$ 123,730
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(2)
411,955
317,437
Deferred revenues
136,609
99,994
Income tax payable
98,139
88,683
Current liabilities subtotal
778,672
629,844
Long-term liabilities:
Convertible debt
887,230
884,123
Senior notes
793,682
-
Other long-term liabilities(2)
18,245
12,577
Total liabilities
2,477,829
1,526,544
Shareholders' equity :
Weibo shareholders' equity
2,124,929
1,745,459
Non-controlling interests
(959)
2,679
Total shareholders' equity
2,123,970
1,748,138
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 4,601,799
$ 3,274,682
-
-
(1) Included short-term loans to SINA of $228.1 million as of September 30, 2019 and $43.6 million as of December 31,
(2) The Company adopted the new leasing guidance (ASU 2016-2) started from January 1, 2019, which requires that a
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Advertising and marketing
$ 412,489
$ 412,489
$ 409,273
$ 409,273
$ 370,660
$ 370,660
Value-added service
55,264
55,264
50,898
50,898
61,176
61,176
Net revenues
$ 467,753
$ 467,753
$ 460,171
$ 460,171
$ 431,836
$ 431,836
(15,354)
(a)
(16,897)
(a)
(90)
(b)
(14,134)
(a)
(825)
(b)
(10,554)
(c)
(849)
(b)
Total costs and expenses
$ 295,241
$ (17,722)
$ 277,519
$ 298,212
$ (25,998)
$ 272,214
$ 280,570
$ (14,983)
$ 265,587
15,354
(a)
16,897
(a)
90
(b)
14,134
(a)
825
(b)
10,554
(c)
849
(b)
Income from operations
$ 172,512
$ 17,722
$ 190,234
$ 161,959
$ 25,998
$ 187,957
$ 151,266
$ 14,983
$ 166,249
16,897
(a)
15,354
(a)
14,134
(a)
825
(b)
90
(b)
849
(b)
(644)
(d)
10,554
(c)
41,954
(d)
11,596
(e)
(31,683)
(d)
(2,820)
(e)
(21)
(f)
1,560
(f)
(1,588)
(f)
(122)
(g)
9,582
(g)
(127)
(g)
1,360
(h)
1,035
(h)
1,037
(h)
Net income attributable to Weibo
$ 146,169
$ 29,891
$ 176,060
$ 165,317
$ 6,492
$ 171,809
$ 102,996
$ 53,439
$ 156,435
Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 0.64
*
$ 0.77
*
$ 0.73
*
$ 0.75
*
$ 0.46
$ 0.68
*
Shares used in computing diluted
net income per share attributable to Weibo
233,126
233,126
232,660
232,660
226,277
6,754
(i)
233,031
Adjusted EBITDA:
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo
$ 176,060
$ 171,809
$ 156,435
Interest income,net
(16,785)
(11,733)
(15,648)
Income tax expenses
31,484
28,300
26,200
Depreciation expenses
5,503
4,437
5,891
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 196,262
$ 192,813
$ 172,878
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Advertising and marketing
$ 1,124,290
$ 1,124,290
$1,082,164
$1,082,164
Value-added service
174,476
174,476
154,479
154,479
Net revenues
$ 1,298,766
$ 1,298,766
$1,236,643
$1,236,643
(38,616)
(a)
(43,926)
(a)
(423)
(b)
(2,534)
(b)
(10,554)
(c)
Total costs and expenses
$ 851,919
$ (46,460)
$ 805,459
$ 810,409
$ (49,593)
$ 760,816
38,616
(a)
43,926
(a)
423
(b)
2,534
(b)
10,554
(c)
Income from operations
$ 446,847
$ 46,460
$ 493,307
$ 426,234
$ 49,593
$ 475,827
43,926
(a)
38,616
(a)
2,534
(b)
423
(b)
3,513
(d)
10,554
(c)
10,025
(e)
(28,649)
(d)
(1,654)
(f)
1,719
(f)
(375)
(g)
9,499
(g)
3,432
(h)
3,105
(h)
Net income attributable to Weibo
$ 399,607
$ 61,401
$ 461,008
$ 405,316
$ 35,267
$ 440,583
Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 1.76
*
$ 2.01
*
$ 1.79
*
$ 1.93
*
Shares used in computing diluted
net income per share attributable to Weibo
233,019
233,019
232,719
232,719
Adjusted EBITDA:
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo
$ 461,008
$ 440,583
Interest income, net
(46,641)
(35,246)
Income tax expenses
78,883
71,828
Depreciation expenses
16,699
13,584
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 509,949
$ 490,749
(a) To exclude stock-based compensation.
(b) To exclude amortization of intangible assets.
(c) To exclude goodwill and acquired intangibles impairment.
(d) To exclude net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments.
(e) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments.
(f) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests.
(g) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (b) and (d). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.
The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications.
For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.
(h) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost.
(i) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.
* Net income attributable to Weibo is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Net revenues
Advertising and marketing
Key accounts and small & medium-sized enterprises
$ 393,331
$ 380,745
$ 346,541
$ 1,064,378
$ 996,020
Alibaba
19,158
28,528
24,119
59,912
86,144
Subtotal
412,489
409,273
370,660
1,124,290
1,082,164
Value-added service
55,264
50,898
61,176
174,476
154,479
$ 467,753
$ 460,171
$ 431,836
$ 1,298,766
$ 1,236,643
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-reports-third-quarter-2019-unaudited-financial-results-300958209.html
SOURCE Weibo Corporation