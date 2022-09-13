Weichert's 22nd Annual Charity Outing Raises $150,000 for the American Cancer Society

Cumulative Donation Exceeds $1.8 Million to Support Breast Cancer Research

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weichert Family of Companies successfully raised $150,000 during its 22nd Annual Charity Outing to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research. Proceeds from the event bring the grand total that Weichert has raised for the ACS and breast cancer research to a remarkable $1.887 million since the annual fundraiser began in 2001.

"We were thrilled to return to top form this year, with participation and generous monetary support from our Weichert friends, family, colleagues and sponsors," said charity committee chairperson Joe McDonald, a regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors. "Thanks go out to all our residential sales offices across multiple states who contributed with their own community-based events, as well as all the many volunteers, sponsors and individuals who donated their time, effort and funds to make this year's Charity Outing an incredible success."

Held at the picturesque Fiddler's Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, NJ, this year's outing hosted more than 250 golfers, as well as dozens of attendees who enjoyed a Member for the Day, paint-and-sip, or golf clinic packages. All participants enjoyed a buffet luncheon and three-hour cocktail reception with raffle drawings, which included a grand prize of a 70" LCD TV and dozens of silent auction items.

A powerful highlight of the Charity Outing was special guest speaker and breast cancer survivor Sylvia Ferraro, a sales associate with Weichert, Realtors' Toms River, NJ, office. Ferraro shared her personal story at the event with her husband, Robert, and daughters Ashley, Amanda and Olivia by her side. "Hearing Sylvia's inspiring story was a reminder that so many of us know someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer," McDonald said.

According to McDonald, the Annual Charity Outing is the embodiment of the Weichert culture, which has always been one of giving back to the community. "It's always humbling to see the extent to which the extended Weichert Community supports our charity efforts," McDonald said.

Numerous Weichert sales offices across the Northeast held supporting events throughout the summer, while 86 organizations supported the fundraiser through various forms of sponsorship.

Top sponsors included Cumberland Mutual Insurance Co.; Customers Bank; DefinedLogic; Joyce Van Lines; National General, an Allstate Company; Radian; Reindeer Logistics, LLC; Risk Strategies Corp./UNIRISC & EMS; Safeco Insurance; and Travelers. Other sponsors included Ace Relocation Systems Inc.; Arch Mortgage Insurance; Armstrong Moving Ltd.; ATSG; Centric Benefits Consulting; Chubb; Collins Brothers Moving Corp.; Essent Guaranty; Executive Class, a Division of the Beltmann Relocation Group; Fidelity National Title; Foremost Insurance; Hanover Insurance Group; Henricksen; ICC; Mackie Moving Systems/Kings Transfer; Mesirow Financial Inc.; Morgan Engineering, LLC; Morstan General Agency; Mullen & Reynolds, LLC; Optimal Blue; Peckar & Abramson, P.C.; Plymouth Rock Assurance; Prism Digital Communications; Progressive Insurance; Ribbon Home; South Street Securities; Tanium; Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Co.; and Wells Fargo Funding.

Those who would still like to help support breast cancer research may send donations payable to the American Cancer Society to Weichert, Realtors, 1625 Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, Attn: Laura Metro ‒ Weichert Charity Outing. Donations can also be made through Weichert's Charity Outing page.

The 23rd Annual Charity Outing will be held August 17, 2023.

