09.04.2021 03:11:00

Weidai Ltd. Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HANGZHOU, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 8, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

About Weidai Ltd.

Weidai Ltd. is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

For more information, please visit http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Christensen
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weidai-ltd-files-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301265549.html

SOURCE Weidai Ltd.

