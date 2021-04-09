|
Weidai Ltd. Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
HANGZHOU, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 8, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time.
The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://weidai.investorroom.com/.
About Weidai Ltd.
Weidai Ltd. is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Christensen
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com
In US:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
