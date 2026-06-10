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10.06.2026 13:37:13
Weight-loss drug users save more than £400 a year on food as take-up triples
New research suggests GLP-1 users are buying fewer snacks and treats such as crisps and chocolateBusiness live – latest updatesWeight-loss drugs are saving users’ households more than £400 a year on grocery bills, according to new research, which found use of GLP-1s has nearly tripled in the past two years to 1.9 million adults.Just more than 6.3% of households in Great Britain now include at least one GLP-1 user, according to the survey from Worldpanel by Numerator. This marks a sharp rise from 4.1% of households in 2025 and 2.3% in 2024. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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