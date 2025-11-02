JAB Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: 938743 / ISIN: GB0006164072
|
02.11.2025 08:00:03
Weight loss jab warning: fraudsters’ fake products ‘could cause real harm’
As texts and social media offer cheap offers, buying from unverified sellers can cause serious health problemsYou have heard and read so much about people using weight loss injections to get slim, you feel it is time to give it a go in the run-up to the festive season. The problem is cost.But it seems there are other options rather than getting a prescription from a doctor and going to the pharmacy. A text message arrives giving a link to a site with much cheaper medication – and with no need to go through official channels. And you saw a similar ad on social media the other day, so you decide to go for it. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
