|
29.11.2022 16:34:00
Weinberg Capital Group Exits Hoodmart
CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") is pleased to announce the sale of its interest in North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. (dba Hoodmart). Headquartered in Elyria, OH, Hoodmart is the leading factory-direct manufacturer and supplier of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, fire suppression systems and other products.
WCG acquired Hoodmart in early 2016 due to its strong brand name and its disruptive customer-direct sales model. During their ownership, Hoodmart nearly tripled its sales and executed multiple key initiatives to create an HVAC-focused custom commercial kitchen platform. The business is now a nationally recognized brand positioned for further growth.
"I'd like to thank Weinberg Capital Group for their support over the past six years. They have been great to work with and responsive in providing resources that have enabled outstanding top and bottom-line growth at Hoodmart" said Sacha Polakoff, President & CEO of NAKS.
Chip Weinberg, Managing Partner of WCG, said "We are proud to have been part of the success and growth of NAKS during our ownership. We have enjoyed working with Sacha and the management team over the last six years to help professionalize the business and set it on a sustainable growth path."
WCG was represented by Citizens Capital Markets and legal representation was provided by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP.
Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH-based private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market companies located throughout the U.S. with annual revenue from $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG focuses on firms where the current ownership and management reinvest in the transaction, and management remains in place, affording current shareholders and management an opportunity to achieve liquidity coupled with ownership continuity. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, aerospace, and value-added distribution.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weinberg-capital-group-exits-hoodmart-301689123.html
SOURCE Weinberg Capital Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell stellt geringere Zinserhöhungen in Ausblick: Wall Street geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die US-Börsen steigen nach der Powell-Rede geschlossen an. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.