|
20.08.2024 20:46:10
Weir Group awarded £53 million flowsheet contract for Reko Diq project
Mining tech giant Weir Group has been awarded a £53 million contract to provide energy-efficient flowsheet solutions for the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan, a 50%-owned greenfield development by Barrick Gold.Located in the Chagai district of Balochistan, Reko Diq represents one of the largest copper-gold development projects in the world. First production is targeted for 2028 with an estimated mine life of at least 40 years. Construction of the truck-and-shovel open pit operation will take two phases.During the first phase of the project, Weir will provide fine grinding, separation and tailings solutions. Among the equipment to be provided are Weir’s large-format high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGRs), which has the highest capacity design in the market.The initial £53 million contract award will be recognized in the order book in accordance with a phased call-off aligned with manufacturing lead times, with £26 million recognized immediately and the remaining orders to be booked in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025.After commissioning of the equipment, Weird said it will also provide aftermarket support via an on-site purpose-built service centre staffed with its own technical personnel.The contract, says chief executive Jon Stanton, represents “further industry acceptance of Weir’s differentiated sustainable and cost-effective redefined flowsheet solution.”He adds that the group’s market-leading HPGR technology is particularly suited for the water-scarce climate and geology of the Reko Diq copper-gold project. “Our engineers have designed an innovative solution that comprehensively addresses the particular challenges of this project.”“Barrick is pleased to be partnering with Weir in delivering sustainable mining and processing in the new mining frontier of Balochistan,” commented Barrick’s CEO Mark Bristow.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Weir Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
10:03
|FTSE 100-Titel Weir Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Weir Group von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Weir Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Weir Group von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Weir Group-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Weir Group von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Dienstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Anleger in London halten sich zurück: FTSE 100 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|FTSE 100-Wert Weir Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Weir Group-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Weir Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Weir Group-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Weir Group PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Weir Group PLC
|22,30
|-0,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen geben nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.