Weir Group inks a strategic alliance with Microland to execute on its end-to-end digital infrastructure transformation program

BENGALURU, India, ATLANTA and LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation company announced today that it has been selected by The Weir Group ("Weir"), a global engineering company headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, as a key partner to support the development and execution of its digital roadmap. In the first phase of the strategic program, Microland has setup a 24x7 dedicated facility to support the management of Weir's global LAN and WAN Network, Computing, and Cybersecurity infrastructure.

"We are very pleased that the Weir Group has selected Microland as a key partner to support its vision of being the most admired engineering business in the markets they serve. Microland has been a leader in this space for more than three decades delivering stable and reliable services to our clients. This extensive experience, coupled with our focus on 'Making Digital Happen', makes us well positioned to support Weir with their IT transformation needs," said Ashish Mahadwar, President, Microland.

The Weir Group PLC is one of the world's leading engineering businesses. With research centres and manufacturing facilities around the world, they design and produce a range of highly engineered solutions used in high wear applications, all of them supported by an unrivalled global service network. Considering the mission criticality of the company's solutions to its customers, it was important for Weir to choose the right partner who could support their digital transformation needs.

Commenting on the relationship Garry Fingland, Chief Information Officer, The Weir Group said, "Given the accelerating pace of technological change, it is critical that we work with partners who can support and enhance our IT transformation journey. We were impressed by Microland's commitment towards 'Making Digital Happen' and their proven executional capabilities. Their technology expertise and service excellence has already helped us deliver efficiency, effectiveness and robust security across our core infrastructure, providing the foundations we need to deliver full digital transformation. Microland has lived up to its commitment in the first phase of the program by setting up the digital operations center in a record 45-day window and executing the transition very smoothly and professionally."

As a pioneer in IT Infrastructure transformation, Microland has for the last 31 years enabled enterprises both large and small, harness their technology Infrastructure for competitive advantage. For a pandemic impacted world Microland has perfected the craft of providing new technology agnostic digital solutions to meet the needs of the 'new normal'. Bringing to bear solutioning capabilities across AIOps, IIoT and Automation, Microland has helped several of its customers pivot to become a digital business by driving next gen technology transformation and adoption.

Karthikeyan Krishnan, Senior Vice President - EMEA, Microland added: " We expanded the engagement with Weir during the COVID pandemic and as the pandemic precipitated the need for quick transformation, we took it on ourselves to go the extra mile in delivering on our their asks. The deepening of the Weir-Microland relationship is a reward of our ability to deliver in very short windows. This has been possible because of Microland's core belief and value system of Customer centricity followed by every Microlander across the teams."

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT— ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

Media Contact: indusekharcv@microland.com

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC Founded in 1871, The Weir Group PLC is a premium mining technology business whose purpose is to make customers' operations more sustainable and efficient. The Group is ideally positioned to benefit from structural trends that support long-term demand for its technology including the need for more essential metals to support demographic changes and the electrification of power and transport. Weir's highly engineered technology enables these critical resources to be produced using less energy, water and waste - reducing customers' total cost of ownership. The Group has c.13,000 employees in over 50 countries and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1946.

SOURCE Microland