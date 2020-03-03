WeissLaw LLP: Crown Castle International Corp. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle" or the "Company")

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by Crown Castle's Board of Directors. Notably, after its receipt of an SEC subpoena, the Company recently admitted that its long-standing capitalization and expense policies for tenant upgrades and installations in its services business were not compliant with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, financial statements for 2017, 2018, and for the first three quarters of 2019 would need to be restated. On that news, Crown Castle's stock price nosedived from its February 26 opening price of $163.74 to trade for as low as $147.00.

