WeissLaw LLP: FedEx Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces an investigation of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) ("FedEx," or the "Company").

If you own FedEx shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/fedex-corporation/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by the FedEx Board of Directors for the alleged dissemination of materially false and/or misleading information in connection with the Company's operations. Specifically, that FedEx was experiencing difficulties with the integration process of its largest acquisition to date, TNT Express N.V. ("TNT"). As a result of these issues, the Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TNT's overall package volume growth had slowed down and was experiencing a shift in product-mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (ii) the timeframe to integrate TNT was significantly longer than what was previously disclosed; and (iii) FedEx was not on track to achieve its TNT Improvement Target.

On December 18, 2018, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2019, attributing its missed profits to the negative shift in TNT's product mix. On that news, FedEx's share price dropped $22.50 to close on the following day at $162.51. FedEx's share price has continued to nosedive, losing nearly $100.00 since September 27, 2018.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-fedex-corporation-is-the-subject-of-a-legal-investigation-300927074.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP