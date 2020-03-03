WeissLaw LLP: NiSource Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) ("NiSource" or the "Company").

If you own NI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/nisource-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal securities laws by NiSource's Board of Directors. Specifically, the Company and its subsidiary, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts ("Columbia"), have recently agreed to plead guilty and pay a $53 million fine in connection with a series of gas fires and explosions that took place in September 2018. According to the Massachusetts US Attorney, the Company failed to maintain and acted with flagrant disregard for the public safety. The fine represents the largest penalty paid for violations of the Pipeline Safety Act. Moreover, as part of the guilty plea, the Company was also ordered to sell Columbia.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-nisource-inc-is-the-subject-of-a-legal-investigation-301015781.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP