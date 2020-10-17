WeissLaw LLP Reminds BMCH, CBMG, and MVC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR"). Under the terms of the agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $44.86 based upon BLDR's October 15, 2020 closing price of $34.18. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by a newly-formed entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, certain members of the company's management, and a consortium of stockholders and equity investors (the "Affiliates"). Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.01 based upon BBDC's October 15, 2020 closing price of $8.10. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

