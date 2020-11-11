|
11.11.2020 02:25:00
WeissLaw LLP Reminds BSTC, PNM, and DNKN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC)
URGENT – TENDER OFFER EXPIRES DECEMBER 1, 2020
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Endo International plc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, BSTC shareholders will receive $88.50 in cash for each share of BSTC common stock that they own. If you own BSTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bstc/
PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PNM shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM common stock that they own. If you own PNM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:https://weisslawllp.com/pnm/
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Inspire Brands, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, DNKN shareholders will receive $106.50 in cash for each share of DNKN common stock that they own. If you own DNKN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dnkn/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-bstc-pnm-and-dnkn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301170449.html
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Impfstoff bleibt Thema: US-Börsen beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Dienstag fester, während der NASDAQ Composite nachgibt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte deutlich zulegen und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. In Fernost fanden die Aktienmärkte am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.