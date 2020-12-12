WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSKR, INAQ, MCAC, and NGA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NASDAQ: FSKR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK"). Under the terms of the agreement, FSKR shareholders will be entitled to receive a number of FSK shares with a net asset value per share ("NAV") equal to the NAV of the FSKR shares they hold. If you own FSKR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fskr/

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INSU Acquisition Corp. II(NASDAQ: INAQ) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile"). Under the terms of the agreement, INAQ will acquire Metromile through a reverse merger that will result in Metromile becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MLE." If you own INAQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/inaq/

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy"). Under the terms of the agreement, MCAC will acquire Playboy through a reverse merger that will result in Playboy becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own MCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/mcac/

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held The Lion Electric Co. ("Lion Electric"). Under the terms of the agreement, NGA will acquire Lion Electric through a reverse merger that will result in Lion Electric becoming a public company, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LEV." If you own NGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/nga/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-fskr-inaq-mcac-and-nga-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301191508.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP