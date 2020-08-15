|
15.08.2020 03:05:00
WeissLaw LLP Reminds GRUB and NBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Grubhub, Inc.
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Grubhub, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GRUB shareholders will receive American Depositary Shares representing 0.671 ordinary shares of Just Eat Takeaway for each GRUB share that they own. If you own GRUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grubhub-inc/
Noble Energy, Inc.
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Noble Energy, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Chevron Corporation ("Chevron"). Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, NBL shareholders will receive 0.1191 Chevron shares for each share of NBL common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $10.69 based on Chevron's August 13, 2020 closing price of $89.82. If you own NBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/noble-energy-inc/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-grub-and-nbl-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301112782.html
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich mit Minus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztendlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schließt leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag mit negativem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. Der Dow Jones kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche größtenteils auf grünem Terrain.