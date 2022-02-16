|
16.02.2022
Welcome back: free coffee for commuters at k kiosk and avec
Valora Holding AG
Valora is delighted that people can be travelling more freely again after the Federal Council's easing of the COVID-19 measures. This is why on Monday, 21 February 2022 k kiosk once again and this time also avec will welcome all commuters in Switzerland with a free coffee.
This finds both Valora formats brightening up people's journeys after the major easing in the COVID-19 measures announced by the Swiss Federal Council on Wednesday.
Thanks to the latest easing, more commuters will return to Valora's sales outlets at highly frequented locations, which will have a positive impact on the company's business performance. This recovery in profitability was already very noticeable in autumn 2021 when normality returned to some extent following the easing of measures.
About Valora
1281478 16.02.2022
