Welcome Race Fans: Granite Gets Top Spot for Contract at Iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $12 million dollar construction contract for various improvement projects at the historic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. The classic track, constructed in 1957, has hosted numerous car and motorcycle racing championships, cycling events, antique car gatherings, concerts, and more. The contract was awarded and will be funded by the County of Monterey. The award was included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The new contract adds to Granite’s recent raceway work, which includes the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, the Thermal Club and the BMW Performance Center in Thermal, California, and the Honda Proving Center in Cantil, California.

The project scope consists of resurfacing the entire track and replacing the existing start-finish bridge and starters platform. This includes the construction of a prefabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge with concrete decking and concrete bridge footings and abutments, concrete pedestrian walkways, ramps, and stairs, hand railing, chain link fencing, mechanically stabilized earth walls, cast-in-place walls, as well as related drainage improvements and utility relocations. In addition, the project will reconstruct the raceway’s pit lane. The track was last resurfaced in 2007.

"Laguna Seca is an absolutely iconic feature of the Monterey Peninsula, and this project gives Granite the opportunity to be part of the history of the circuit,” said Steve Kaesler, Granite Construction manager. "We have a long relationship with Monterey County and are grateful to grow that relationship further with this project. The replacement of the start-finish bridge and track resurfacing is a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate our connection to the community here on the peninsula.”

Granite’s Salinas facility will provide the hot mix asphalt for the project and Granite’s Handley Quarry will provide aggregate and import backfill.

The project is expected to begin in November 2022 and anticipated to be completed by June 2023.

