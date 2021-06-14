+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
14.06.2021 12:16:00

Welcome to Shaping the Future - Data and Digitalization in Logging webinar!: Ponsse

HELSINKI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse wants to lead the development of future forestry business models and that is why digitalization and data are already part of our sustainable forestry roadmap.

Data acquisition and management enable the development of new tools (e.g., remote machine data configuration and scalable data platform) for business development. Also new services (e.g., fleet management, predictive maintenance and sustainability reporting) are developed together with our customers.

We are organizing "Shaping the Future" webinars on June 16, where our experts discuss about future logging and forestry operations enriched by digital services.

The English spoken webinars are live at 10:00 (Swedish and Finnish subtitles) and 16:00 EEST (Spanish and Portuguese subtitles).

Secure your spot now at: http://www.ponsse.com/.../pons.../shaping-the-future-webinar  

The participants of the panel discussion
• Senni Huutera, Director, Business Development & Strategy, Epec Oy
Juho Leskinen, Product Group Manager, Digitalization & Information systems, Ponsse Plc
Miika Soininen, Director, Digital Services & IT, Ponsse Plc
Jaakko Kuivanen, Project Manager, Information Systems, Ponsse Plc
 

Welcome!
 

Juho Leskinen
Ponsse Plc, Product Group Manager, Digitalization and Information Systems,
juho.leskinen@ponsse.com, tel. +358 40 5742704
 

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/welcome-to-shaping-the-future---data-and-digitalization-in-logging-webinar-,c3366478

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/192744384-2988511908035951-5269432075857300015-n,c2924707

192744384 2988511908035951 5269432075857300015 n

 

 

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Japans Börse im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Montagshandel mit leichten Zuwächsen. Während die Börsen Chinas den Handel pausieren, geht es in Japan aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen