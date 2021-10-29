Welcome to Terranet Capital Markets Day on the 6th of December

On the 6th of December Terranet welcomes you to an exclusive day where you will be exposed to some of the avant garde brains in the Terranet ecosystem and the global automotive industry. At this event Terranet will reveal the latest progress and milestone achievements and showcase some insights behind the industry-collaborations.

We welcome some especially invited guests and moderators.

Nils Wollny, CEO Holoride

Felix Andlauer, VP Mobility Solutions NEVS

Jan Glevén, Head of Insight Mangold Fondkommission.

Hampus Engellau, Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO Terranet

Dirk Smits, Inventor Terranet

Nihat Küçük, CTO Terranet

Michaela Berglund, CMO Terranet

Ksenia Stepanovitch, Business Development Terranet

Ronja Koepke, Moderator

More about the event:

Monday December 6th at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm. Address to: 7A Posthuset, Vasagatan 28, 111 20 Stockholm Sweden

Please ensure you reserve your seat for the event in Stockholm here, only limited seats availiable: https://bit.ly/3mflryl

Each presentation will be broadcasted and distributed live digitally. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3B308UP

The event is managed in collaboration with Mangold Fondkommission. Jan Glevén, Head of Mangold Insight (Commissioned Research) will give his view on trends in the market and what to expect in 2022.

For more information please contact:



Marketing Contact

Michaela Berglund – VP Marketing

michaela.berglund@terranet.se

+46 723 388 288

Media Contact

Sam Aurilia

FischTank PR

terranet@fischtankpr.com

Appointed Certified Adviser to Terranet AB is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops sensor applications for road safety. It markets and delivers a software kit with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The technology has been handpicked for the prestigious event Startup Autobahn twice. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Discover more about Terranet: www.terranet.se/en

About Mangold Fondkommission

Mangold, founded in 2000, is a broker firm offering financial services to companies, institutions and private individuals. Its largest client groups are entrepreneurs and growth companies. The business is divided into two segments – Investment Banking and Private Banking. Within Investment Banking, Mangold is one of the biggest players in financial services for companies in the smaller stock markets in Sweden.



