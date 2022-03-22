WELCOME TO THE HANDS-FREE FUTURE: ECOVACS' NEW FLAGSHIP PRODUCT, THE DEEBOT X1 OMNI, IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE

With dual-spinning mops, hands-free voice control and auto-cleaning, the X1 OMNI revolutionizes home cleaning

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After unveiling the new DEEBOT X1 Family at CES in January, ECOVACS , a service robotics company and the number one selling robotic vacuum and mop globally1, announced that starting today, users can purchase the new, revolutionary product, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI at ecovacs.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon for an MSRP of $1,549. A 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI changes the future of home cleaning with modern technology – freeing hands from the tedious task of cleaning and giving users more time to focus on life.

The DEEBOT Difference

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI beats any other floor cleaner on the market with a best-in-class mopping system, OZMO™ Turbo 2.0, and the addition of YIKO, a first-of-its-kind natural language processing (NLP) technology that takes direct speech and commands without a third-party smart device. Along with auto-cleaning stations – including auto-drying – your mop can be automatically dried in two hours to reduce bacteria and odor and complete the cleaning and mopping cycle from start to finish. The DEEBOT X1 Family is designed by iconic and timeless design firm Jacob Jensen Design Studio so that it integrates seamlessly and beautifully into any home and doesn't look like a bulky cleaning tool.

Auto-Amazing Performance

OZMO™ Turbo 2.0. features the only dual spinning mops on the market, spinning at 180 RPM cleaning, and downward directed force for removing 10 different kinds of stubborn stains, including tough coffee stains, even after 72 hours. Its spinning, pressurized pads cover more areas.

Auto-Cleaning & Emptying

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI's fully automatic and multifunctional OMNI Station does it all. It auto empties dirt and debris, and auto washes and dries the mops, with a design that simulates hand washing, and refills the water tank with clean water.

The X1 OMNI Station can clean up to 360m 2 at one time with its large 4L water tank and water-saving mop washing design. With separate 4-liter clean and dirty water tanks and space for 3.0L disposable dust bags to remove 99.9% of particles, it is always standing by, ready for its next cleaning.

at one time with its large 4L water tank and water-saving mop washing design. With separate 4-liter clean and dirty water tanks and space for 3.0L disposable dust bags to remove 99.9% of particles, it is always standing by, ready for its next cleaning. With a dust cleaning efficiency rate of 96% it takes only 10 seconds to automatically empty the dustbin.

Auto-Avoidance

AIVI 3D combines two leading obstacle avoidance technologies to clean around real-world clutter with precision: AIVI 3.0 camera vision that sees and identifies common household objects, and TrueDetect 2.0 laser depth scanning that creates a precise 3D scan of the space ahead.

DEEBOT X1 OMNI includes a dedicated AI processor that is 16X more powerful than its predecessor, for 20X faster recognition speeds.

The vision and depth detection can precisely detect and avoid 8 types of common floor objects with a success rate of 95%2.

Auto-Navigation

TrueMapping 2.0 which includes dTOf technology, is the most advanced LiDAR laser technology that powers self-driving cars and drones. DEEBOT X1 OMNI can learn and map a home's layout quickly and accurately, even with complicated floor plans or conditions.

DEEBOT X1 OMNI goes beyond 2D maps with new, interactive 3D maps not only of rooms but of furniture as well. 3D maps let you customize your cleaning with ease by simply selecting a room, area, or piece of furniture to clean around.

Auto-Interactivity

DEEBOT X1 OMNI introduces the next evolution of robot intelligence and interaction, with YIKO. Users can control their DEEBOT X1 OMNI completely hands-free, by speaking directly to YIKO using natural language.

Ask DEEBOT X1 OMNI to start and stop, change settings, and clean specific areas – all without taking out a phone or relying on 3rd party smart speakers.

"The DEEBOT X1 OMNI reimagines cleaning from the ground up, offering the first glimpse of what a truly hands-free future could be," said Eric Bone, General Manager, ECOVACS Americas. "The DEEBOT X1 OMNI is not only beautifully designed and feature-rich, but also includes many industry firsts including the most efficient and powerful mopping system, auto-cleaning and of course, YIKO, to make this product truly one of a kind."

A limited-edition white DEEBOT X1 OMNI will be available exclusively at ecovacs.com. Starting April 17, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI will also be available for purchase in Best Buy locations nationwide.

Also Introducing the DEEBOT X1 TURBO and the DEEBOT X1 PLUS

Available in the Spring, the DEEBOT X1 Family includes two additional, state-of-the-art products, the DEEBOT X1 TURBO and the DEEBOT X1 PLUS. Each product has been designed by Jacob Jensen Design Studio and includes AIVITM 3D, 5000 Pa suction power, elevated battery capacity and YIKO.

The DEEBOT X1 TURBO: Designed with the OZMO TM Turbo system and paired with the Auto-Clean Station, the DEEBOT X1 TURBO emphasizes mopping but doesn't include an Auto-Empty Station. MSRP: $1,349 and available at ecovacs.com and Amazon.

Turbo system and paired with the Auto-Clean Station, the DEEBOT X1 TURBO emphasizes mopping but doesn't include an Auto-Empty Station. MSRP: and available at ecovacs.com and Amazon. The DEEBOT X1 PLUS: Ideal for those that want a superior vacuuming experience, the DEEBOT X1 PLUS takes vacuuming convenience to new heights. It removes dirt and debris, along with its Auto Empty Station, but uses the OZMOTM Pro system, OZMOTM Pro 3.0, and doesn't have an Auto Cleaning Station. It also comes with a mobile Air-Freshener module. MSRP: $1,149 and available at ecovacs.com and Amazon.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is singularly focused on making daily lives easier and more efficient with intelligent and connected home service robotics. With a deep, 23-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. ECOVACS first premiered in the U.S. with its DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners, today a top 3 market leader, along with its WINBOT robotic window cleaner. CES named the DEEBOT X1 OMNI a CES Innovation Award Honoree in 2022. In 2021, Better Homes & Gardens named ECOVACS a Clean House Awards winner, and TWICE included ECOVACS in its 2021 CES Picks Awards. In 2020, ECOVACS was awarded a Good Design Award and a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award. For more information, please visit: https://meetdeebot.com/x1/.

1 Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, Multi-function Robotic Vacuums, U.S. sales, January 7, 2018-July 4, 2020

2The data comes from the ECOVACS laboratory and is based on the test results of 8 common household obstacles including cables, socks, shoes, soft cloth, chairs, trash bin, and other household objects. Actual performance may be subject to the home environment, type and shape of obstacles.

