Welcome to The Organization: The Container Store Launches New Logo, Brand Campaign, Welcome Offer

Today, on the last most organized day of the century (2/22/22), The Container Store, the leader of organizing solutions, custom closets and in-home services, is launching a fully reimagined company logo, national brand campaign, new tagline and one day welcome offer. The company has been on a mission to transform lives through the power of organization and is extending an inclusive invitation to all, "Welcome to The Organization.”

The Container Store’s new logo reflects a more modern and expressive era for the brand. The icon resembles three nested baskets in a subtle, uplifting smile shape, and represents the company’s core differentiators–the largest assortment of organizing solutions; premium custom closets; and unmatched in-home services. Plus, it plays into how customers feel about The Container Store which many cite as their "happy place.”

"At The Container Store, we have cultivated a unique and strong brand love because our customers have experienced the life-transforming benefits of an organized life,” said Chief Marketing Officer of The Container Store, Melissa Collins. "Our new icon and branding campaign not only advances our brand, but also invites and welcomes new customers and reconnects our existing customer base through emotional storytelling. This new campaign, Welcome to The Organization, is one no one else can own.”

Developed in partnership with Austin-based advertising agency, Preacher, the campaign reframes organization as something everyone can tackle, no matter their starting point. To kick things off, The Container Store stepped into the world of TikTok, launching its first-ever hashtag challenge, #ShowUsYourDrawers encouraging people to reveal the one universal thing we all have, but never talk about: our junk drawers. In partnership with The Drew Barrymore Show, even Drew Barrymore will join in the fun by posting about her junk drawer. Beloved organizational influencers and partners, including The Home Edit, Marie Kondo and Cassandra Aarssen, will also participate in the challenge revealing the secrets inside their junk drawers.

"Our charge was to take The Container Store to a more emotional place.” said Preacher Executive Creative Director, Greg Hunter. "By treating organization as a club we can all join, not a chore we can often dread, Welcome to The Organization does just that. Whether it’s applications everyone can ace, a cathartic sharing of the junk drawers we all have, or a new icon that smiles right back at you, we gave the act of organizing an inviting makeover.”

Extending the campaign beyond social media, a national out of home, print and digital blitz bring "Welcome to The Organization” to the masses in an approaching and inviting way. The Container Store believes in the life-transforming benefits of organization, where decluttering leads to destressing. Everyone can use a little help and it is as simple as getting started. They are making it even easier by extending a one day 22% off welcome offer to all on the century’s last most organized day (2/22/22) in-store and online.*

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom closets, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

