10.06.2022 18:00:45
Welcoming Utopia Music AG to the Suurstoffi site
Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 Listing Rules
Zug Estates AG has signed a ten-year rental contract with Utopia Music AG for space totalling 4,500 m2. Currently based in Zug, the company will start renting the entire Suurstoffi 6 building on the Suurstoffi site in Risch Rotkreuz in July 2022. This latest agreement will amount to a significant reduction in the vacancy rate for Zug Estates.
Alain Baumgartner, Head of Portfolio Management at Zug Estates AG, is delighted to be welcoming the newest addition to Suurstoffi: Utopia Music AG is one of the worlds leading music fintech companies and their innovative spirit tells me they will fit in perfectly with the other tenants at the site.
Suurstoffi 6 is a wooden hybrid building with seven floors. With construction work having finished back in 2020, its now one of three buildings on construction site 1, which is also home to the Zug Rotkreuz campus of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. The modern wooden construction meets the most stringent of sustainability requirements. Having been designed to keep the use of resources to a minimum, the building can be operated with almost zero carbon emissions being generated thanks to the sites own energy system.
About Zug Estates
