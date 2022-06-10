10.06.2022 18:00:45

Welcoming Utopia Music AG to the Suurstoffi site

Welcoming Utopia Music AG to the Suurstoffi site

Zug, 10 June 2022

Zug Estates AG has signed a ten-year rental contract with Utopia Music AG for space totalling 4,500 m2. Currently based in Zug, the company will start renting the entire Suurstoffi 6 building on the Suurstoffi site in Risch Rotkreuz in July 2022. This latest agreement will amount to a significant reduction in the vacancy rate for Zug Estates. 

Alain Baumgartner, Head of Portfolio Management at Zug Estates AG, is delighted to be welcoming the newest addition to Suurstoffi: Utopia Music AG is one of the worlds leading music fintech companies and their innovative spirit tells me they will fit in perfectly with the other tenants at the site. 

Markku Mäkeläinen, CEO Utopia Music, added: Utopia is on a mission to create a better world for the music industry and a key part of this journey is awareness of our environmental impact. Being one of the most environmentally friendly buildings in Switzerland, Suurstoffi 6 is aligned with our company values and provides our people with a comfortable and ambient space to collaborate and innovate.

Suurstoffi 6 is a wooden hybrid building with seven floors. With construction work having finished back in 2020, its now one of three buildings on construction site 1, which is also home to the Zug Rotkreuz campus of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. The modern wooden construction meets the most stringent of sustainability requirements. Having been designed to keep the use of resources to a minimum, the building can be operated with almost zero carbon emissions being generated thanks to the sites own energy system. 

Suurstoffi site
The Suurstoffi site in Risch Rotkreuz is an integrated, traffic-free neighbourhood with a combination of living, working and recreational facilities. It accommodates 1,400 residents and almost 2,000 students and provides space for over 2,500 jobs.

About Utopia Music 
Founded in 2016, Utopia Music is a Swiss Music fintech company levelling up the music industry through clear, transparent and reliable data-based solutions. Utopia now has a presence in over 10 cities worldwide and 600 employees. Utopias mission is to create a better world for music. In Utopia, the industry sees market opportunities live. Investors elevate music catalogues into a real asset class. Collection societies track more and spend less. Labels, publishers and distributors simplify and enhance their business. And everyone gets Fair Pay for Every Play. 

Picture 
The Suurstoffi 6 is a wooden hybrid building with seven floors.
https://zugestates.ch/assets/img/png/Suurstoffi_S6.jpg

Important dates:

26 August 2022
30 August 2022
24 February 2023

Publication of Half-Year Report 2022
Sustainability Forum
Publication of Annual Report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Stillhart, CEO

T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio came to CHF 1.7 billion as at 31 December 2021. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


