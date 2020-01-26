Welk Resorts Adds El Corazon de Santa Fe in New Mexico

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California-based Welk Resorts has acquired the management contract for The Residence Club at El Corazon de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico, from Fairmont Hotels & Resorts effective January 1.

This 16-unit vacation rental property, which is part of a 72-unit building located at 103 Catron Street in the heart of Santa Fe, was previously a member of the Experiences Collection by Welk Resorts, a curated, high-quality assembly of resorts, available to Welk Platinum Owners at no additional cost. It now becomes the eighth property in the Welk Resorts vacation ownership portfolio.

El Corazon de Santa Fe by Welk Resorts immerses Owners in local culture and surrounds them with an elegant, Southwestern sanctuary of Spanish pueblo architecture. The resort features two different floor plans of two-bedroom units. Each offers unique charm with elegant furnishings, clay plaster walls, decorative ironwork and kiva-style fireplaces. The city's famed Plaza is only moments away, home to award-winning cuisine, local artisan shops, and rich historic cultural displays. El Corazon de Santa Fe's existing Residence Club members will continue to enjoy all that they love about the resort and get access to all of the benefits of Welk Resorts ownership as well.

Danielle Auckerman, general manager, will continue to lead the team, having been at El Corazon since 2018. "The team and I at El Corazon de Santa Fe Residence Club are very excited to become a part of Welk Resorts," says Auckerman. "Having worked with the Welk corporate team through this transition, we understand the strength and consistency of Welk Resorts. We also recognize our Residence Club Owners will have greater access to more amazing vacation experiences, and we look forward to sharing our beautiful property with more Welk Owners!"

While Welk Resorts' seven other vacation resorts offer rental programs that allow non-Owners to book stays, initially, El Corazon de Santa Fe will not be available for rental programs.

"Our priority is making this luxury top-notch resort available to our current Welk Owners," says Jon Fredricks, CEO, Welk Resorts. "We just opened Welk Resorts Breckenridge in Colorado last month with 67 units and with the addition of Welk Resorts Santa Fe, we're adding yet another desirable vacation opportunity for our Owners."

The Ranahan by Welk Resorts, in Breckenridge, Colo., was developed and opened in December by Welk Resorts. With the acquisition of El Corazon de Santa Fe, Welk Resorts now operates eight branded resorts.

About Welk Resorts

Welk Resorts got its start in 1964 when beloved television bandleader Lawrence Welk bought a motel and nine-hole golf course north of San Diego. Married for 61 years, Welk and his wife, Fern, knew that one of the best ways to stay healthy and build family bonds was through the shared experience of vacations. Today, Welk Resorts continues to be majority family-owned and has grown to eight quality vacation resorts in California, Colorado, Missouri and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In addition, Welk Resorts' Owners have access to the RCI Exchange Portfolio of over 4,300 resorts in 110 countries, and its Platinum Points Owners have access to its Experiences Collection by Welk Resorts, a portfolio of 15 additional U.S.-based luxury vacation resorts.

Welk Resorts is led by Welk's grandson, CEO Jon Fredricks, who honors his grandfather's legacy every day by developing and operating quality vacation resorts that keep people connected to those they care most about through shared experiences and memories. For more, visit http://www.welkresorts.com.

