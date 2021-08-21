We'll always have Paris

WestJet restarts Calgary-Paris non-stop and continues momentum in rebuilding transatlantic network

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet today reinstated its position as the only airline to operate a non-stop route between Calgary and Paris with the departure of flight 10 from Calgary International Airport on the airline's 787 Dreamliner. With the restart of service to Paris, WestJet becomes the airline serving the most European destinations, direct from its global hub in Calgary. WestJet introduced twice-weekly, non-stop, service between Calgary and Amsterdam on August 5 and is currently serving London (Gatwick) two times weekly, with both markets increasing to three-times weekly in September.

"We are thrilled to bring back this historic route between Calgary and Paris, reconnecting these two incredible cities and providing easy and unique travel opportunities throughout Europe for Western Canadians," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Calgary to Paris is a key market for inbound tourism to Western Canada. Alongside a successful vaccination rollout across Canada, we are proud to see this route return and will continue to invest in the economic recovery and growth of both Calgary and Alberta, following the COVID-19 pandemic."

In 2019, WestJet's investment in direct flights from Europe to Alberta drove $90 Million in spend from 56,000 inbound travellers.

Air France codeshare partnership

The return of Calgary-Paris also restores WestJet's longstanding codeshare partnership with Air France, giving Canadian business and leisure travellers the ability to seamlessly connect to and from 16 cities in greater Europe, including Rome, Venice, Athens and Lisbon. WestJet guests connecting through Air France are eligible to continue earning WestJet Dollars throughout their entire journey as they travel to their preferred European destinations.

Details of WestJet's service between Calgary and Paris:

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary – Paris 1x weekly Aug. 20 – October 29, 2021 Paris – Calgary 1x weekly Aug. 22 – October 31, 2021

Additional quotes

"Congratulations to WestJet on resuming their direct service from YYC to Paris. This transatlantic route will further strengthen our presence as WestJet's global hub, as guests are once again able to experience the city of lights in just nine hours. We look forward to welcoming visitors from France and the region to Calgary as they make plans to travel again," said Rob Palmer, Vice-President, Commercial, Strategy and Chief Financial Officer, of The Calgary Airport Authority.

"Connections to global markets are vital for attracting companies, capital and people to Calgary, said Brad Parry, Interim President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development. Having WestJet's hub in Calgary, providing direct service to international markets like Paris, provides us with a competitive advantage. It is one of the many reasons global businesses continue to set up their offices and headquarters for North America in Calgary."

"I am delighted with this excellent news. This resumption of traffic between Calgary and France will allow us to further develop economic and cultural exchanges between Western Canada and France. Thank you, WestJet, for reopening this route," said Kareen Rispal French Ambassador to Canada.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All promise. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

