SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , today announces it has rebranded to Artera. As Artera (formerly WELL Health), the patient communications leader will continue to advance its mission to make healthcare number one in customer service.

WELL Health Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Artera

Artera delivers a platform-level patient communications solution that integrates across a health system's tech stack (EHRs/EMRs, single-point solutions, apps, and more) to deliver patients a simple, cohesive communications experience while reducing workload for healthcare staff. By unifying disjointed communications and information into a single channel, the Artera platform helps support healthier patients, more efficient staff and more profitable organizations.

"Sending a text message doesn't equal a great patient experience; it's about creating connection," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, Artera (formerly WELL Health). "Artera's vision is to deliver the best experience to patients and healthcare staff through seamless, integrated communications. Patients can manage all of their healthcare communications from one recognizable phone number, while hospital staff can reduce busy work with lower call volume and fewer associated manual tasks."

Artera Platform Offers Extended Languages

Artera's vision is to go beyond just messaging to deliver truly connected patient experiences. The Artera Platform now offers messaging with translation into 100+ languages — one of the most expansive language offerings available from any patient communications technology — to reach patients in their preferred language.

Artera's Growth

For the past three years, Artera has experienced 100 percent year-over-year business growth and steadily grown its customer base. Today, more than 500 of the country's leading health systems — 65 percent of which are multi-site healthcare facilities — use the Artera Platform to facilitate 1.1 billion messages reaching 40 million patients. Among its 500 customers, Artera proudly supports today's most prominent healthcare organizations, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Houston Methodist, UNC Health and others.

The New Artera Brand

The new branding and company name Artera is derived from the word artery and the "a" in the name logo (or wordmark) resembles a heart. Artera is rooted in the company's origins and belief that patient communications is at the heart of healthcare. The heart is the primary organ of circulation for the body and vital for function and connection — just like the Artera platform. The rebrand includes a new name, logo, and brand colors (predominantly purple and coral), and launch of the new website Artera.io .

More on the rebranding to Artera can be found here from Artera's CEO and Founder, Guillaume de Zwirek.

About Artera (formerly WELL Health)

Artera is the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . Artera delivers a platform-level patient communications solution that integrates across a health system's tech stack (EHRs/EMRs, single-point solutions, apps, and more) to deliver patients a simple, cohesive communications experience while reducing workload for healthcare staff. By unifying disjointed communications and information into a single channel for patients (texting, email and/or IVR) Artera fuels healthcare providers to deliver healthier patients, more efficient staff and more profitable organizations. The Artera platform helps 500+ unique health systems facilitate 1.1 billion messages for 40+ million patients.

Founded in 2015, Artera (formerly WELL Health) is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.artera.io .

