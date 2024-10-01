|
01.10.2024 14:57:26
Wellcare AEP Starts This Month; To Offer MA Products In 32 States In 2025
(RTTNews) - Wellcare, a unit of Centene Corporation (CNC), Tuesday said it will offer Medicare Advantage (MA) products in 32 states, including its newest state, Iowa, during the 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) from October 15 through December 7.
Most plans selected during AEP are effective January 1, 2025.
Wellcare said its 102 Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which help to cover the cost of prescription drugs, will continue to be available across the country.
"In the face of rising pharmacy costs in Medicare Part D and an uncertain regulatory environment in 2025, Wellcare is pleased to provide a portfolio of PDPs to support seniors in managing their drug costs," said Centene's Senior Vice President of Clinical & Specialty Services, Sarah Baiocchi. "By participating in the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration, Wellcare will offer a $0 premium on the Value Script plan in 43 out of 50 states and will be under the benchmark in 49 of 50 states."
This summer, Wellcare had said it would discontinue offering MA products in 6 states including Alabama, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont in 2025. However, it will continue to offer PDP in these states.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Centene Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:03
|S&P 500-Titel Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Centene-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Centene-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Centene von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Centene von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Centene-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)