Wellcare Expands Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Offerings for 2023

Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans available in 209 new counties

Wellcare will offer a total of 102 Prescription Drug Plans nationwide

Value Based Insurance Design (VBID) model to improve health outcomes and lower costs for members with low-income subsidy on all Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs)

Amazon added to preferred retail pharmacy network†

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it will expand its wide range of Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) offerings during the 2023 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) beginning Oct. 15, 2022.

"As Medicare Advantage enrollment continues to grow across the country, Wellcare is proud to offer more plans, enhanced benefits, and greater choices to help our members and those eligible for Medicare live better, healthier lives," said Rich Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company.

Expanded Footprint and New Plan Offerings

Today, Wellcare serves nearly 1.5 million MA members across its 36-state footprint. In 2023, Wellcare will continue to expand its geographic footprint offering plans in 209 new counties. Wellcare will also offer 48 newly designed plans, and 18 of 36 markets will offer at least one new plan. Additionally, Wellcare will continue to expand Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) offerings, including newly launched PPO-D-SNP plans in Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Wellcare's 2023 MA Plans:

Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans offering access to a network of quality providers

Local Preferred Provider Organization (LPPO) plans available for members seeking network flexibility

Giveback plans that reduce some or all of the Part B premium available

Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) plans give an option to members who qualify for extra help

Wellcare Patriot plans are available for Veteran members

2023 MA Plan Highlights:

$0 premiums on many plans

premiums on many plans No or low copays for primary care physician (PCP) services

$0 COVID vaccines and continued COVID testing

COVID vaccines and continued COVID testing Preferred pharmacy network expansion and innovation to increase member access and cost savings

New in 2023, Amazon is now a preferred retail pharmacy provider

Many plans will now offer a national network of providers that accept Medicare; options vary by plan and region

Smoking cessation, nutritional counseling, and other counseling services offered on many plans

Flex cards available on many plans for dental, hearing, and vision benefits

All dental allowances now fall under one singular package for comprehensive dental services

SSBCI (Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill) benefits to include expanded in-home fitness services 1

Healthy Food Cards with monthly allowances and $0 prescription co-pays on all tiers for almost all dually eligible members through the Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model

2023 Medicare PDP Highlights:

Wellcare will offer a total of 102 PDPs nationwide

Three plans will be offered in all 34 regions across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia .

. All plans will feature a $0 Tier 1 benefit when filled at preferred pharmacies, including Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, and most grocers

Tier 1 benefit when filled at preferred pharmacies, including Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, and most grocers Part D Senior Savings Model (SSM), which reduces member spending on insulin, will be offered on Value Script and Value Plus products

A new formulary design will be offered on the Value Script and Value Plus plans; it will contain medications commonly used to treat diabetes and will cost only $11 per 30-day supply

per 30-day supply Plans offer competitive formularies that are 89% aligned or favorable in coverage and tier placement for the top 400 drugs (96% of Medicare utilization) compared to plans nationwide

The 2023 Medicare AEP begins on October 15 and continues through December 7, 2022. Most plans purchased during AEP are effective January 1, 2023. For more details about Wellcare's Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, visit www.WellcareNow.com.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

'Ohana Health Plan, a plan offered by WellCare Health Insurance of Arizona, Inc.

Washington residents: Health Net Life Insurance Company is contracted with Medicare for PPO plans. "Wellcare by Health Net" is issued by Health Net Life Insurance Company. "Wellcare" is issued by Wellcare of Washington, Inc. "Wellcare" is issued by WellCare Health Insurance Company of Washington, Inc. "Wellcare" is issued by WellCare Prescription Insurance, Inc.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

1Benefits mentioned may be a part of Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill. Not all members will qualify.

Arizona D-SNP plans: Contract services are funded in part under contract with the State of Arizona.

New Mexico (NM) Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) Members: As a Wellcare by Allwell D-SNP member, you have coverage from both Medicare and Medicaid. Medicaid services are funded in part by the state of New Mexico. NM Medicaid benefits may be limited to payment of Medicare premiums for some members.

For Louisiana D-SNP members: As a WellCare HMO D-SNP member, you have coverage from both Medicare and Medicaid. You receive your Medicare health care and prescription drug coverage through WellCare and are also eligible to receive additional health care services and coverage through Louisiana Medicaid. Learn more about providers who participate in Louisiana Medicaid by visiting https://www.myplan.healthy.la.gov/myaccount/choose/find-provider. For detailed information about Louisiana Medicaid benefits, please visit the Medicaid website at https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid and select the "Learn about Medicaid Services" link.

For Louisiana D-SNP prospective enrollees: For detailed information about Louisiana Medicaid benefits, please visit the Medicaid website at https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid.

Notice: TennCare is not responsible for payment for these benefits, except for appropriate cost sharing amounts. TennCare is not responsible for guaranteeing the availability or quality of these benefits. Any benefits above and beyond traditional Medicare benefits are applicable to Wellcare Medicare Advantage only and do not indicate increased Medicaid benefits.

For Indiana D-SNP prospective enrollees: For detailed information about Indiana Medicaid benefits, please visit the Medicaid website at https://www.in.gov/medicaid/

Wellcare's pharmacy network includes limited lower-cost preferred pharmacies in rural areas of MO and NE. The lower costs advertised in our plan materials for these pharmacies may not be available at the pharmacy you use. For up-to-date information about our network pharmacies, including whether there are any lower-cost preferred pharmacies in your area, please call 1-833-444-9088 (TTY 711) for Wellcare No Premium (HMO) and Wellcare Giveback (HMO) in MO or consult the online pharmacy directory at www.wellcare.com/medicare; and 1-833-542-0693 (TTY 711) for Wellcare No Premium (HMO), Wellcare Giveback (HMO), and Wellcare No Premium Open (PPO) in NE or consult the online pharmacy directory at www.wellcare.com/NE.

†Other Pharmacies are available in our network.

Wellcare by Allwell (HMO and HMO SNP) includes products that are underwritten by Superior HealthPlan, Inc. and Superior HealthPlan Community Solutions, Inc.

Wellcare (HMO and HMO SNP) includes products that are underwritten by WellCare of Texas, Inc., WellCare National Health Insurance Company, and SelectCare of Texas, Inc.

Please contact your plan for details.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellcare-expands-medicare-advantage-and-medicare-prescription-drug-plan-offerings-for-2023-301638343.html

