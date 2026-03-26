Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie
WKN: 928180 / ISIN: BMG2624N1535
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26.03.2026 04:00:12
Wellcome and COFCO Hong Kong Announce Strategic Partnership Target First-Year Sales to Exceed HK$100 Million
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Stabilising the Supply of Quality Food and Strengthening Price CompetitivenessHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Wellcome and COFCO Corporation Limited ("COFCO") held a strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony, announcing the establishment of a long-term partnership. The collaboration will strengthen cooperation across the supply of quality food products, brand and marketing initiatives, supply chain operations and elevating the overall customer consumption experience.
COFCO is an international agribusiness with a fully integrated food supply chain, underpinned by strong upstream sourcing capabilities and extensive supply chain management expertise. Wellcome is Hong Kong's leading supermarket chain with the city's largest store network. By leveraging their complementary strengths, the partnership aims to further enhance the supply of quality food products and offer customers a wider selection of fresh, great-value choices.
Looking ahead, the two parties will focus on collaboration across four key areas:
Through this partnership, both parties aim to provide customers with greater peace of mind and a wider range of quality food products, responding to Hong Kong families' growing demand for better living. The first phase of the partnership's promotional rollout features Joycome chilled pork, delivered fresh daily and offered at a long-term promotional price of HK$28. Available from today at all Wellcome stores, the product is sourced directly from its origin, enabling Wellcome to offer customers produce of the highest quality.
Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Food, at DFI Retail Group, said: "This partnership between Wellcome and COFCO brings together the complementary strengths of both parties — COFCO's robust food supply chain and Wellcome's strong online and offline retail network. By combining these capabilities, we can further strengthen the stable supply of quality food products and offer customers a broader range of fresh products at great value."
COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited's spokesperson said: "The establishment of this long-term strategic partnership with Wellcome fully leverages COFCO's strengths in food supply chain capabilities and product resources, together with Wellcome's territory-wide retail network, enabling a wider range of quality food products to be supplied to the Hong Kong market more efficiently. COFCO will continue to provide Wellcome with a diverse and high-quality product offering, working together to meet local households' needs for food quality and supply stability."
Hashtag: #WellcomeHK #COFCO
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wellcome
Established in 1945, Wellcome is Hong Kong's longest established supermarket chain with the largest store network. Since 1964, the company has been wholly owned by DFI Retail Group and serves as the Group's key supermarket brand in its food business. Together with Market Place, 3hreesixty and Oliver's, Wellcome operates a network of over 320 stores serving more than 14 million customers every month.
COFCO Corporation Limited
COFCO Corporation Limited, founded in 1949, is a major international agri-food enterprise with a global presence and an integrated value chain spanning the entire agricultural and food industry. In 2025, it ranked 133rd on the Fortune Global 500 list. At present, the COFCO's annual revenue exceeds 600 billion RMB, and it ranks first nationwide in both the scale and volume of trading, processing, and manufacturing of major agricultural products. Its brands, including Fortune, Mengniu, Great Wall, China Tea, Joycome, Meilin, Jiugui, Lohas, and Xiangxue, are widely recognized and well regarded.
News Source: Wellcome Hong Kong
26/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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