Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie
WKN: 928180 / ISIN: BMG2624N1535
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03.09.2026 04:15:11
Wellcome Partners with CJ Foods to Bring Over 100 Korean Favourites to Hong Kong
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Strategic Collaboration Targets Over US$22 Million in Sales
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2026 – Wellcome, Hong Kong's longest established supermarket chain with the largest store network, has announced a strategic partnership with CJ Foods, South Korea's largest food company and a leading force in the globalisation of K-food with its bibigo™ brand. Marked by a signing ceremony in Seoul, the collaboration will further strengthen Wellcome's Korean food offering, bringing a wider selection of authentic Korean favourites to customers across the stores at Wellcome and Market Place stores across Hong Kong.
The collaboration is expected to generate more than US$22 million in sales, and will significantly expand the Korean product assortment at Wellcome and Market Place across key categories, including groceries, chilled foods, Korean-inspired ready meals, snacks, frozen meals and healthy meals.
The partnership aligns with Wellcome's ongoing strategy to broaden its international product assortment, drive innovation and stay attuned to evolving consumer tastes, while bringing more sought-after global brands to customers in Hong Kong. To mark the partnership, over 30 products have been featured in Wellcome's popular Everyday Value price-lock programme, reinforcing Wellcome's commitment to delivering quality products at great value for customers.
Bringing Over 100 Korean Products to Hong Kong Customers
As demand for Korean food continues to grow in Hong Kong, spanning everyday grocery essentials, frozen meals and ready-to-eat favourites, Wellcome continues to strengthen its international product range, bringing sought-after global brands and greater choice to customers.
Through the partnership with CJ, Wellcome will introduce new products across multiple categories and targets bringing over 100 Korean food products from CJ Foods to its store network in phases. The expanded range will give customers greater access to authentic Korean flavours and a wider variety of quality food choices.
Among the exclusive products launching at Wellcome are the Bibigo tofu and Bibigo kimchi. Made using traditional Korean recipes with carefully fermented napa cabbage, the kimchi offers a versatile Korean side dish that combines authentic flavours with everyday convenience.
Delivering Greater Value Through Everyday Value
At Wellcome, providing customers with quality products at great value remains a key priority. Since its launch in 2025, the Everyday Value price-lock programme has demonstrated Wellcome's commitment to helping customers better manage their everyday grocery spending while enjoying dependable quality.
Over 30 products from CJ Foods have been featured in the Everyday Value programme, with prices locked. The initiative allows customers to enjoy popular Korean products at stable, competitive prices without compromising on quality.
Darren Chan, Managing Director, Food, Hong Kong & Macau, DFI Retail Group, said: "At Wellcome, we are committed to offering customers quality products from around the world while delivering exceptional value every day.
Korean food has become an increasingly important category for Hong Kong consumers, reflecting growing interest in both Korean cuisine and culture. Through our partnership with CJ, we are bringing trusted Korean brands closer to our customers, while leveraging our extensive store network and Everyday Value programme to make these products more accessible than ever."
Teresa Bae, Chief Business and Strategy Officer, CJ Foods, said: "This partnership marks a new foothold for the growth of our K-food business in Hong Kong, one of the world's leading global business hubs. With delicious bibigo products, we will deliver the distinctive flavors of K-food to Hong Kong consumers."
From 4 Sep to 17 Sep, 2026, CJ products will be available at the Korean Food Fair at Wellcome and Market Place.
Hashtag: #WellcomeHK #CJFoods #StrategicPartnership
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
WellcomeEstablished in 1945, Wellcome is Hong Kong's longest established supermarket chain with the largest store network. Since 1964, the company has been wholly owned by DFI Retail Group and serves as the Group's key supermarket brand in its food business. Together with Market Place, 3hreesixty and Oliver's, Wellcome operates a network of over 325 stores serving more than 14 million customers every month.
With the mission of "Always Fresh, Always Value and Always Here for You", we take pride and passion in providing a quality range of fresh and grocery products, great value and an exciting shopping experience to help our customers save more and enjoy more. As a market-leading supermarket, Wellcome constantly innovates to serve our communities better. In 2021, it introduced a new format, Wellcome Fresh, which offers great value and high-quality fresh produce in an environment that combines the atmosphere of a wet market with the convenience of a supermarket. In 2025, Wellcome launched "Everyday Value" price commitment, locking prices on over 500 fresh & grocery essentials for customers. More recently, it has accelerated its e-Commerce development, enhancing the omnichannel customer journey by offering a more convenient, flexible and personalised grocery shopping experience. For more information about Wellcome, please visit http://www.wellcome.com.hk.
CJ FoodsCJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from food ingredients and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. Established as Korea's first sugar manufacturer in 1953, CJ Foods has grown to become the country's largest food company. Today, it is leading the global food industry with its renowned Korean food brand, "bibigo." The company operates in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (as CJ Schwan's), Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania. For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food
News Source: Wellcome and Market Place
03/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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