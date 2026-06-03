Wellington Management To Acquire Hartford Funds

(RTTNews) - Investment manager Wellington Management on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Hartford Funds from Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in a deal with an estimated net present value of $1.9 billion.

The Hartford will receive $300 million in cash at closing and additional payments tied to the after-tax cash generated by the combined Hartford Funds business and Wellington's business supporting Hartford Funds over the seven years following the completion of the deal.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Upon completion, Hartford Funds will be integrated into Wellington's U.S. Wealth business and will operate under the Wellington brand.

Wellington said the transaction will combine its investment management expertise with Hartford Funds' advisor distribution platform, creating an integrated wealth management business. The combined platform will offer a broader range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, model portfolios, and alternative investments.

The company added that the combined organization will include about 200 client-facing professionals, enhancing advisor support, expanding market reach, and supporting long-term growth.

Christina Kopec Rooney, head of U.S. Wealth at Wellington Management, commented, "This combination sharpens our competitive edge and value to advisors and our clients — uniting Wellington's investment capabilities and global wealth and institutional experience with Hartford Funds' U.S. distribution scale and trusted team."