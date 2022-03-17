Wellness Pet Company Introduces First Plant-Based Recipes for Dogs that Promote a Shared Life of Wellbeing Together

Wellness Pet introduces new kibble and topper recipes crafted with plant-based ingredients to deliver tangible benefits for dogs and meet evolving consumer needs

TEWKSBURY, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More consumers than ever are transitioning to plant-based human diets for health and environmentally-conscious reasons and, now, their dogs can, too. Wellness Pet Company, maker of premium natural food and treats for dogs and cats, presents Wellness® CORE® Digestive Health Plant-Based Kibble and Wellness® CORE® Bowl Boosters® Immune Health Toppers, which are made with high-quality protein sourced from plants and eggs to promote wellbeing for dogs.

These new recipes come in response to the growing number of pet parents who are seeking dog food options that are both healthy and environmentally friendly. Research conducted by Wellness Pet Company revealed that 58% of Millennial and Generation Z pet parents agree they like the idea of pet food made with an alternative, more sustainable protein source1. To better serve the needs of this next generation of pet parents, the Wellness Pet team of experts, including veterinarians and animal nutritionists, crafted their first plant-based dog recipes, available as both a kibble and topper:

Specially designed for adult dogs of all ages, this easily-digestible, meatless kibble is crafted with digestive enzymes, prebiotic fibers, and probiotics to support digestive health. The unique recipe is made with eggs to promote strong immune systems as well as other health benefits pet parents can see like lustrous coats and healthy skin. Wellness® CORE® Bowl Boosters Immune Health Toppers. To help support a healthy immune system, Wellness® CORE® Bowl Boosters® Plant-Based Immune Health Toppers are formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients like cranberries, papaya, carrots, sweet potatoes, and kelp, as well as zinc and vitamin E, to help dogs stay healthy and active in the long term. The topper can be used to supplement dogs' food with an extra dose of flavor and added nutrition. This product is produced in recycle-ready packaging, allowing consumers to recycle these bags through a local store drop off2, avoiding sending packaging to a landfill.

"Wellness Pet developed the original Wellness CORE Digestive Health line as an answer to the growing number of pet parents looking to support their pets' digestion, and now, we're proud to also support their interest in meatless and more sustainable nutrition options with our plant-based recipes," says Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company. She adds, "As a company, we fully support the next-gen pet parents who are forging the path for more sustainable food alternatives and our plant-based recipes allow us to meet our mission of fulfilling a life of shared wellbeing through natural nutrition in a more environmentally conscious way."

Wellness® Plant-Based Recipes are available at pet specialty stores and online retailers, starting now. To learn more, please visit www.wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Our expert veterinarians and animal nutritionists ensure that every recipe combines the perfect balance of high-quality natural ingredients with the latest scientific research and technologies, so that every recipe delivers proven health outcomes pets will feel and pet parents can see. This includes pets in need, too. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness Pet Company, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

1 Source: ©2021 Wellness Pet Company LLC Suzy™ Consumer Insights Panel, 'Lets Talk About Meatless Dog Diets!', Jul 2021

2 Source: https://how2recycle.info/sdo

