11.01.2023 17:17:00
WellnessLiving appoints Don Williams as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)
Williams brings decades of sales and marketing experience to WellnessLiving to drive growth in 2023 and beyond.
TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WellnessLiving, the leading all-in-one software solution for class, event, and appointment-based businesses in the fitness and wellness industry, announces Don Williams as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) after securing a USD $66.0 million investment from McCarthy Capital and CIBC Innovation Banking last August.
Williams will play a pivotal role in accelerating the next stage of the company's growth, overseeing all aspects of WellnessLiving's global go-to-market strategy.
"I'm excited to begin the next chapter of my journey at WellnessLiving, building on the strong foundation they've created within Global Health, Active Lifestyle & Outdoors ("HALO") sector over the past 10 years," says Williams. "It's a bright future for the industry, and I can't wait to play a part as we continue to provide greater value and support for fitness and wellness business owners and their communities."
Williams is an accomplished global sales leader who has led and managed winning sales and marketing teams with high-growth technology companies for the past 30 years. Prior to WellnessLiving, Williams was the CRO of Validity, Inc., a global leader in optimizing email marketing, data quality, and sales productivity. During his four years with Validity, Inc., Williams developed a strong Sales & Marketing team and go-to-market strategies that resulted in exponential year-over-year growth.
"We're ready to take WellnessLiving to the next level, from a bootstrap start-up to a high-performing growth company," says Len Fridman, CEO and co-founder of WellnessLiving. "Our industry-leading all-in-one business management software combined with Don's impressive track record of driving sales and developing successful revenue programs over the course of his career, I'm confident he will develop the talent and strategies we need to achieve our growth goals."
WellnessLiving is the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness and wellness industry. Trusted by over 5,000 business owners and more than 15 million users worldwide, WellnessLiving is the only software solution you need to manage and grow your business. They offer an affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use platform that equips fitness and wellness business owners with all the features and tools they need to attract, convert, and retain more clients. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com
