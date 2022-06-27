Wells Fargo Issues Statement Regarding the Federal Reserve’s Stress Test Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.2%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the Company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company’s final SCB by August 31, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005752/en/

Wells Fargo branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)

The Company expects to increase its third quarter 2022 common stock dividend to $0.30 per share from $0.25 per share, subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors at its regularly scheduled meeting in July. Additionally, over the four-quarter period beginning third quarter 2022 through second quarter 2023, the Company has significant capacity to execute on common stock repurchases, which will be routinely assessed as part of the Company’s internal capital adequacy framework that considers current market conditions and other risk factors.

"Wells Fargo remains in a strong capital position, as confirmed by this year’s CCAR stress test,” said CEO Charlie Scharf. "We are well-positioned to support our customers and communities, while also continuing to return excess capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future regulatory capital levels and possible future capital actions, including common stock dividends and common share repurchases. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them. Actual capital levels and capital actions may vary materially from expectations due to a number of factors, including those described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. The amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements (including under Basel capital standards), common stock issuance requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company’s Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

News Release Category: WF-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005752/en/