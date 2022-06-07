Wells Fargo Names Amy Bonitatibus as Chief Communications and Brand Officer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Amy Bonitatibus has been named Chief Communications and Brand Officer, effective Sept. 12, 2022. Bonitatibus will report to Bill Daley, vice chairman of Public Affairs.

Headshot of Amy Bonitatibus (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Bonitatibus joins Wells Fargo from Chase, the retail arm of JPMorgan Chase, where she served as Chief Communications Officer. In her role, Amy led all aspects of the company’s media relations, public affairs, internal communications, social media, and reputation management. She joined Chase in 2012 and has held a number of senior marketing and communications positions, including Chief Marketing Officer for the Home Lending business. Under her leadership, the business achieved record volume and brand consideration ratings.

"Amy brings a wealth of experience in financial services managing a large-scale communications organization as well as deep expertise in brand management,” said Daley. "We look forward to having her join the company in the fall to lead this important function within our Public Affairs team.”

Prior to joining Chase, Amy was a senior director at Fannie Mae, where she managed executive communications and media relations and led a grassroots media campaign for the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Making Home Affordable program. She began her career as deputy press secretary to Senator Hillary Clinton, where she drafted and edited speeches, congressional testimony, press statements and op-eds for the senator. She also served as communications and policy director on a number of congressional campaigns.

Bonitatibus holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Policy Management from the Georgetown Public Policy Institute.

