Wells Fargo Names Jessica Lupovici to Lead Its Middle Market Banking East Region

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Jessica Lupovici has been named head of Middle Market Banking’s East Region, part of Commercial Banking. Lupovici will join Wells Fargo in April and report to Kristin Lesher, executive vice president and head of Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking.

Lupovici will manage operations across six divisions and 19 states spanning from Canada to Florida and over to the Mississippi river. A leading middle market banking provider, Wells Fargo provides a comprehensive suite of products and services to serve the diverse needs of clients with annual revenue generally between $10 million and $2 billion. With offices across the United States and in Canada, Middle Market banking delivers local coverage and specialized industry expertise to companies in a wide variety of industries and subsectors, including technology and healthcare, as well as government and institutional clients and real estate investors.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Jessica to our team as we continue the forward momentum driven by our entire East Region leadership team,” Lesher said. "As a seasoned sales leader with significant experience focused on delivering innovative solutions across a national and international customer base, Jessica will complement the strong leadership team we have in place across MMB and the East Region.”

Most recently Lupovici led global treasury services sales for both corporate and financial institutions with revenue from $500 million to $2 billion for J.P. Morgan Chase in the Commercial Bank. Prior to that, she worked in the Investment Bank running first North America corporate foreign exchange sales and then TS Sales for technology, media, and telecom. Lupovici has held a series of relationship-focused roles with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Citibank in her 25-plus year banking career. Lupovici earned a bachelor’s degree in International Careers from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

The Middle Market Banking relationship, credit, and client service teams are responsible for delivering solutions, ranging from lending and treasury management to investment banking and hedging alternatives, to help long-term clients and prospective clients achieve their growth goals.

