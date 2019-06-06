Wells Fargo Names Kate Clifford-Toomey as New Chief Operating Officer for Corporate Risk

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) named Kate Clifford-Toomey as chief operating officer for Corporate Risk, reporting to Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton. Clifford-Toomey’s first day will be Sept. 3.

As chief operating officer, Clifford-Toomey will be responsible for coordinating risk operations, business architecture and strategy-related efforts across Corporate Risk functions. In addition, she will manage the Risk Framework Office and Corporate Policy Office as well as work with the Board of Directors on governance requirements and expectations.

"Kate brings strong risk management experience and expertise that will be beneficial as we continue to strengthen our risk management capabilities and rebuild trust with our stakeholders,” Norton said. "We are pleased to have her join our team and help lead our risk transformation.”

Clifford-Toomey has 20 years of experience managing transformational change programs for financial services organizations. Most recently, she was at Deutsche Bank where she was chief operating officer of the Americas and head of Americas Regulatory Transformation. Previously, she worked at Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Securities and Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Clifford-Toomey earned her bachelor of science degree in accounting from Boston College’s Wallace Carroll School of Management. She serves on the boards of the Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association and the YMCA in Ridgewood, N.J.

