Wells Fargo Aktie

Wells Fargo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857949 / ISIN: US9497461015

14.01.2026 13:08:42

Wells Fargo Q4 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo (WFC) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $5.36 billion from $5.08 billion, a year ago. Earnings per common share was $1.62 compared to 1.43. Net income, excluding severance expense, was $5.8 billion, or $1.76 per share, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter total revenue increased to $21.29 billion from $20.38 billion, prior year. Net interest income increased to $12.33 billion from $11.84 billion. Net interest income increased 4%, driven by higher loan and investment securities balances, improved results in Markets business, and fixed rate asset repricing, partially offset by deposit mix changes. Noninterest income increased 5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

