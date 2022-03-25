Wells Fargo Statement on PAVE Task Force Action Plan

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) today issued the following statement regarding the Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) Action Plan issued Wednesday.

"Wells Fargo welcomes the release of the PAVE Action Plan and commends the Task Force’s work,” said Mike Weinbach, head of Wells Fargo Consumer Lending. "Homeownership is a pillar of wealth building, and ensuring the credibility of property appraisals and valuations is of critical importance to our customers and communities. Wells Fargo has reviewed the report and has initiatives underway that support its recommendations, such as our apprenticeship program to expand the pipeline of diverse appraisers. Wells Fargo is pleased to assist in socializing and implementing the recommended initiatives to eliminate discrimination in the appraisal process and improve valuation accuracy.”

"Wells Fargo is focused on addressing inequalities across the housing sector,” said Mike Weinbach. "Kristy Fercho, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending and chair of the Project REACh Affordable Homeownership Workstream, and I look forward to socializing the Action Plan and engaging with the findings and recommendations both individually and through our engagement with industry collaborations like OCC Project REACh.”

"I appreciate the work of the PAVE Task Force and am pleased to see the Action Plan highlight early progress being made, particularly work underway in OCC Project REACh,” said Kristy Fercho. "Fair property valuations are critical to sustainably growing minority household wealth through homeownership, which is the central focus of the Project REACh Affordable Homeownership Workstream.”

Launched in May 2021, a subgroup of the Affordable Homeownership effort was formed to examine the role racial bias has on homeownership, identify the role of lenders, and identify specific actions lenders, nonprofits, and policymakers can take to address bias in the appraisal process.

"I am proud of the progress our REACh appraisal subgroup is making and look forward to the Action Plan being incorporated into our work,” added Fercho.

