|
21.12.2022 12:51:00
Wells Fargo Thinks This Media Company Could Surge 40% Next Year
For many, holding on to a nice cash cushion or identifying potentially undervalued blue chip stocks are logical, and safe, investment strategies in times of economic trouble. Economists around the globe are looking into their crystal balls, with some calling for a recession, while others think we're approaching a market bottom.As we approach the end of 2022, investors are beginning to look ahead to find inspiration for 2023. Over the last week, two Wall Street banks upgraded streaming platform Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). It is no secret that the company is battling intense competition from Disney, Apple, and Amazon. But it has a lot in store for 2023. Let's dig into the upcoming catalysts and analyze if now is an opportune time to buy the stock. Netflix's identity has changed significantly over the years. It was created to facilitate online DVD rentals in an effort to save customers the time and effort of going to a brick-and-mortar movie rental store.Continue reading
