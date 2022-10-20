WellSpan Taps Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications as it Reimagines the Future of Healthcare

Leading integrated healthcare delivery system consolidates finance, supply chain, and HR processes in the cloud

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld — WellSpan Health, a leading integrated healthcare system, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to unify operations and improve business visibility. With Oracle Fusion Applications, WellSpan will be able to integrate its finance, supply chain, and HR processes to improve operational insights, reduce costs, enhance the team member experience, and support its future expansion.

WellSpan is an integrated healthcare delivery system focused on value-based care that operates in 220 locations, runs eight award-winning hospitals that offer a wide range of services, and employs more than 20,000 people. As the company grew, it accumulated multiple disparate business systems which limited maximum operational efficiency. To address this challenge and support future growth, WellSpan decided to replace its legacy on-premises business systems with Oracle Fusion Applications, an integrated suite of finance, supply chain, and HR applications.

"At WellSpan, we are relentless in our pursuit of discovering better ways to serve our communities. As we expanded, we knew we needed to eliminate complex systems and find a solution that would streamline business processes to better support our growing workforce," said Laura Buczkowski, WellSpan Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Partnering with Oracle will allow us to leverage best-in-class cloud applications to help our team members work and collaborate more efficiently so that they can deliver unparalleled care to the communities we operate in."

WellSpan will implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). With Oracle Fusion Applications, WellSpan will be able to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, and HR data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications will also give the WellSpan team access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

"WellSpan is helping reimagine the future of healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive and equitable health and wellness solutions," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, WellSpan will be able to take advantage of an integrated suite of cloud applications to optimize its core business operations and ultimately deliver the highest quality of care possible to patients across its network."

