Welltower Issues Business Update

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at:

https://welltower.com/june-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations, Krishna Soma, ksoma@welltower.com, (646) 677-8764; Matthew Carrus, mcarrus@welltower.com, (646) 677-8756

Media, Tara Gallagher, tgallagher@welltower.com, (646) 677-8742

