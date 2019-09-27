Welltower Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Second Time

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Climate Week, Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year and to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fourth consecutive year.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") are considered among the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating companies on environmental, social and governance factors relevant to their industry. The World Index represents the top 10% of companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index in terms of their sustainability performance.

"We congratulate Welltower for being included in the DJSI North America and World," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings at RobecoSAM. "The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

"Welltower is honored to be included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower's Chairman and CEO. "We are proud that our commitment to best ESG practices has led us to be a recognized leader among top global companies."

Welltower has achieved the following sustainability milestones over the past twelve months:

Attained certification of 26 medical office buildings under the Institute of Real Estate Management ("IREM") Certified Sustainable Property ("CSP") Program and 26 seniors housing communities under the Energy Star Building Certification Program and in conjunction with our operating partners

Earned the United States Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") prestigious recognition of ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2018 for our ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency across our portfolio and to our tenants and operating partners

Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2019 list by CR Magazine

Awarded Green Star status in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") and ranked first in the "Global/Senior Homes/Listed" category

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

For more information on Welltower's sustainability efforts, please visit the 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, available at: www.welltower.com/responsbility

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-named-to-2019-dow-jones-sustainability-world-index-for-the-second-time-300926844.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.