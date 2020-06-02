02.06.2020 03:10:00

Welltower to Present at the NAREIT 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO, Shankh Mitra, Vice Chair, COO and CIO and Timothy G. McHugh, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) REITWeek 2020 Virtual Investor Conference at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. 

Welltower Logo

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at http://welltower.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-to-present-at-the-nareit-2020-virtual-investor-conference-301068903.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX knickt vor dem Feiertags-Wochenende ein -- DAX beendet Freitag tiefrot
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt mussten am Freitag Abschläge hinnehmen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB