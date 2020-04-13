Welly Health Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary by Expanding into 10,000+ Doors

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welly Health PBC , the premium first aid brand that makes first aid purposeful and playful, celebrates its birthday this month with a significant retail expansion to more than 10,000 doors, including Meijer, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, Amazon among other key retailers. The brand will also launch new items , including:

"Color Wash" featuring a tie-dye design

"Peculiar Pets" featuring llamas, narwhals, and sloths

"Eye Love U" featuring heart patterns

"Remedy Kits" that include an assortment of medicines to help kick the sick for children and adults

"Adventure Kit" featuring a 6x6 tin full of premium bandages with bold patterns and organized ointment packets with first aid essentials to keep you prepared for anything

Welly was co-created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and nutrition brand OLLY, and Doug Stukenborg, a former retail merchandising executive. In just one year, Welly drove more than $10M in sales and built significant awareness in a category otherwise dominated by a 100-year-old giant.

"Welly is delivering an elevated, yet really practical solution to first aid that was missing in this category. We're changing the way people view the category - from a need-based purchase to something you can get excited to buy and show off," said Welly Co-Founder Eric Ryan. "We are tapping into the consumer's lifestyle today - one that is active and looking for beauty in everyday items."

"As a new brand coming up on our first birthday, we are seeing that people who were otherwise unfamiliar with us are discovering the quality of our products, the portability and reusability of our tins and coming back to try our flex fabric bandages and first aid kits," said Welly Co-Founder & CEO Doug Stukenborg. "This retail expansion will increase the accessibility of Welly's products and help new and old fans of the brand live their lives to the fullest knowing Welly has their backs."

In honor of its birthday and to support the communities who need it most right now, Welly is giving back 5% of sales from the Prepared Bundle to Feeding America's Coronavirus Relief Fund during the month of April. Welly is also pledging to donate 100,000 bandages to institutions and individuals in need, such as the Red Cross and similar organizations.

