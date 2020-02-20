Wellzesta Health-Tech Leader For Eldercare Expands National Footprint Adding Four Retirement Communities To Growing Client Base

BELMONT, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellzesta, a leading health tech provider in eldercare is quickly becoming popular with retirement communities and home care agencies. Wellzesta's suite of solutions solves two of the biggest challenges in eldercare – social isolation among seniors and caregiver turnover.

A Harvard Study on Aging published in 2016 identified social isolation for seniors as one of the most difficult problems our society will face in the coming years. Wellzesta's technology, which focuses on health prevention and population health, helps seniors and caregivers stay young and engaged in the eight dimensions of wellness --- emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, physical, social, spiritual, and vocational.

Dr. John Robinson, CEO of Wellzesta enrolled in Tulane University at age 12 to take computer classes. "I love making sense of data and solving problems. Wellzesta was born out of sheer determination to drive medicine in a new direction -- using wellness data to improve quality of life and predict health outcomes," says Robinson. Wellzesta's flagship product "Wellzesta Life" is a gamified community engagement and wellness platform for seniors offering curated articles, predictive analytics, and a personal wellness coach called DOT.

DOT possesses a growing set of skills using artificial intelligence.

"By adopting Wellzesta Life, Aldersgate saw an opportunity to lead the industry and position our community as the premiere provider of wellness for elders in Charlotte, N.C. We are seeing big dividends. Our residents now feel a social connection and a sense of belonging," says Suzanne Hodge Pugh, CEO, Aldersgate Retirement Community.

Robinson reports, "Our numbers challenge stereotypes about seniors: The mean age user is 84. Daily engagement is 75%. Our most tangible outcome is 'less grumpiness---The amount and intensity of resident complaints goes down.' And happier residents make for happier staff."

Retirement Communities and Home Care Agencies Embrace AI to Improve Senior Life

Four life plan and retirement communities including: Bishop Gadsden in Charleston, South Carolina, Bayview in Seattle, Washington, Silverstone in Nashua, New Hampshire and At Home by Hunt in Nashua, New Hampshire are now offering Wellzesta to their residents.

"Wellzesta helps us make a good first impression with new caregivers. It's also helped our records retention and allowed us to better utilize our time." - Bill Osborne, Owner, RAH Belmont

Care for the Caregiver

A 2019 benchmarking study by Home Care Pulse revealed that the median annual turnover rate for professional caregivers is 82%. And, the number one cited problem was communication.

Wellzesta Thrive solution is a comprehensive digital platform for home care providers that streamlines communications and cultivates caregiver wellbeing.

"I don't have any pets, but most of my clients do. I mentioned my interest in learning more about dealing with dogs and cats and within two days an article about pets was on [Wellzesta Thrive]… so now, the pets and I get along very well," says caregiver Denise.

Caregivers can learn more and try it for free for 30-days by visiting: https://www.wellzesta.com/products/thrive/getting-started/

About Wellzesta, Inc. The company's name, Wellzesta is a combination of two words: WELLness and ZEST for life.

Dr. Robinson in the Chief Executive Officer of Wellzesta Inc. Dr. Robinson received a BA in Biophysics from the Johns Hopkins University, and a combined MD + PhD (Biochemistry & Molecular Genetics) degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Robinson is a 2x NCAA All-American, NCAA Academic-All-American, and a member of the Johns Hopkins Athletic Hall of Fame.

Co-founder, Kyle Robinson has spent her entire career in senior care and has earned two Masters in Health Care Communication and Gerontology.

SOURCE Wellzesta