Zug Estate b Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J0M6 / ISIN: CH0148052126

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21.10.2026 07:00:14

WEMACO Invest AG places 60,392 registered shares B of Zug Estates Holding AG at CHF 2,070 per share

Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
WEMACO Invest AG places 60,392 registered shares B of Zug Estates Holding AG at CHF 2,070 per share

21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zug, 21 October 2026

Zug Estates Holding AG (the "Company") has been informed by WEMACO Invest AG (whose beneficial owners are Werner C. Weber and Corinne Lütscher-Weber) that, in the context of an accelerated bookbuilding as announced on 20 October 2026, it has successfully placed 60,392 existing registered shares B of the Company at a price of CHF 2,070 per share with institutional investors. Following completion of the placement, WEMACO Invest AG no longer holds any registered shares B of the Company.

The registered shares B of the Company are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Only existing shares were sold in the placement. The Company is not issuing any new shares in connection with the placement and will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.

The free float of the registered shares B will increase from 62.8% to approx. 75% as a result of the placement. Settlement of the placement is subject to customary conditions.

 

Downloads
Press release (PDF)

Key dates:
18 February 2027 | Publication of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2026
13 April 2027 | General Meeting of Shareholders
26 August 2027 | Publication of Half-Year Report 2027

For further information:
Patrik Stillhart, CEO
Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10
ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group designs, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region, with a particular focus on centrally located sites that enable a variety of uses and support sustainable development. The property portfolio primarily comprises the two sites in Zug and Rotkreuz. The Group also operates a city resort in Zug consisting of the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden, plus a range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio was CHF 1.98 billion as at 30 June 2026. Zug Estates Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212).

Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, regarding Zug Estates Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Zug Estates Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Zug Estates Holding AG is providing this announcement as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Zug Estates Holding AG
Industriestrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 10 10
E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch
Internet: www.zugestates.ch
ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118
Valor: A1J0M6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2419186

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419186  21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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