Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

WEMACO Invest AG places 60,392 registered shares B of Zug Estates Holding AG at CHF 2,070 per share



21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zug, 21 October 2026 Zug Estates Holding AG (the "Company") has been informed by WEMACO Invest AG (whose beneficial owners are Werner C. Weber and Corinne Lütscher-Weber) that, in the context of an accelerated bookbuilding as announced on 20 October 2026, it has successfully placed 60,392 existing registered shares B of the Company at a price of CHF 2,070 per share with institutional investors. Following completion of the placement, WEMACO Invest AG no longer holds any registered shares B of the Company. The registered shares B of the Company are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Only existing shares were sold in the placement. The Company is not issuing any new shares in connection with the placement and will not receive any proceeds from the transaction. The free float of the registered shares B will increase from 62.8% to approx. 75% as a result of the placement. Settlement of the placement is subject to customary conditions. Downloads

Press release (PDF) Key dates:

18 February 2027 | Publication of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2026

13 April 2027 | General Meeting of Shareholders

26 August 2027 | Publication of Half-Year Report 2027 For further information:

Patrik Stillhart, CEO

Mirko Käppeli, CFO



T +41 41 729 10 10

ir@zugestates.ch About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group designs, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region, with a particular focus on centrally located sites that enable a variety of uses and support sustainable development. The property portfolio primarily comprises the two sites in Zug and Rotkreuz. The Group also operates a city resort in Zug consisting of the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden, plus a range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio was CHF 1.98 billion as at 30 June 2026. Zug Estates Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212). Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, regarding Zug Estates Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Zug Estates Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Zug Estates Holding AG is providing this announcement as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch

End of Inside Information