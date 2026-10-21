Zug Estate b Aktie
WKN DE: A1J0M6 / ISIN: CH0148052126
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21.10.2026 07:00:14
WEMACO Invest AG places 60,392 registered shares B of Zug Estates Holding AG at CHF 2,070 per share
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Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zug Estates Holding AG (the "Company") has been informed by WEMACO Invest AG (whose beneficial owners are Werner C. Weber and Corinne Lütscher-Weber) that, in the context of an accelerated bookbuilding as announced on 20 October 2026, it has successfully placed 60,392 existing registered shares B of the Company at a price of CHF 2,070 per share with institutional investors. Following completion of the placement, WEMACO Invest AG no longer holds any registered shares B of the Company.
The registered shares B of the Company are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Only existing shares were sold in the placement. The Company is not issuing any new shares in connection with the placement and will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.
The free float of the registered shares B will increase from 62.8% to approx. 75% as a result of the placement. Settlement of the placement is subject to customary conditions.
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About Zug Estates
Disclaimer
Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zug Estates Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 12
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 10 10
|E-mail:
|ir@zugestates.ch
|Internet:
|www.zugestates.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0148052126, CH0148052118
|Valor:
|A1J0M6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2419186
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419186 21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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