WEMADE and Metagravity Sign Strategic Alliance MOU to Collaborate on Blockchain Games for the Metaverse

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering Korean blockchain gaming giant WEMADE today announced a strategic alliance by signing an MOU with London-based Metaverse engine developer Metagravity. The alliance will help bring to life WEMADE CEO Jang Hyun-guk's vision of building an experience people can enjoy by playing a well-made game and a vast platform that could connect everything.

WEMIX3.0 is a high-performance EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). It is designed to be a robust and efficient platform-driven & service-oriented public blockchain home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world. WEMIX3.0 resolves the 'Blockchain Trilemma' by maintaining the balance between decentralization, security, and scalability by implementation of variable total gas fee formula based on the EIP-1559, the 40 WONDERS(WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) also known as the node council partners, and 4,000 TPS throughput with a 1 second block interval.

About WEMADE

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry. For more information, visit www.wemade.com and https://www.wemix.com/en/wemix .

About Metagravity

Founded in 2021, London-headquartered MetaGravity is a deep-tech startup that is pushing the boundaries of blockchain and the Metaverse. They're on a quest to build the next generation of live, breathing digital worlds that will entice gamers and keep them fulfilled and engaged for decades by leveraging their significant knowledge in massive-scale processing and engine technologies to create the technical foundation for the Metaverse.

